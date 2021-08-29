Ex-KPK chief: Golden Indonesia couldn’t happen if government didn’t seriously support corruption rates





Journalist Tribunnews.com, Rizki Sandi Saputra TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Former Vice Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Mas Ahmad Santosa called on the government, under the leadership of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to be serious in handling corruption cases in Indonesia . This must be done, he said, so that Indonesia’s goal of becoming a golden state in 2045 or exactly 100 years of independence can be achieved. “The eradication of corruption has also impacted a lot of things and I started from the determination of the Indonesian government that Indonesia wants 100 years, namely that in 2045 it will become an advanced country, a prosperous country, a country comparable to other developed countries, ”Ahmad said in an online discussion with ICW on Sunday (8/29/2021). Read also : KPK asks for the testimonies of a former corruptor for the prevention of corruption, ICW: more absurd In addition, Ahmad said that the position of eradicating corruption is also strategic in the formation of developed countries. In fact, he said, eradicating corruption was a supporting factor, along with four other factors. One of them is the economic growth factor. Second, he said, the government cannot simply ignore the importance of maintaining, developing and building the rule of law, supremacy and the rule of law. Read also : AGO again appoints new suspect in Asabri corruption case, this time a private company official “Everything is regulated in the mandate of article 1 paragraph 3 of the Constitution of 1945”, he declared. Then, he said, the government must remember to maintain the integrity of democracy, especially civil liberties, and the last or fourth factor is to maintain and manage crises related to natural disasters. “Therefore, this is linked to the mandate of article 33, paragraph 4, of the 1945 Constitution on how Indonesia is obliged to carry out environmentally friendly sustainable development,” he said. he declares. Of all these factors, the eradication of corruption, he said, was the most favorable and the most decisive thing. Read also : KPK links detention of corruption suspects to human rights issues Because if the government cannot show its seriousness in eradicating corruption, then the four factors for Indonesia Emas will not be realized. “Many studies have been put forward, in various parts of the world, to become a modern nation, a nation superior to other countries in the world and a nation respected and respected by other nations, so we must become a country that can minimize behavior corrupt, ”he said.

