



Some of Donald Trump’s supporters have repeatedly shown us that they attend his fully armed rallies, but the suspect in today’s case went further that day when he opened fire on a car full of black teenage girls after a short argument.

The incident occurred on December 6 in Iowa when the suspect, identified as Mr. McKinney, 26, opened fire, fired several bullets at a car full of black teenage girls and shot the youngster dead. 15 year old girl.

Police say the suspect was immediately arrested and has been in jail since. He was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

The incident occurred when the rally participants began exchanging insults with the teenagers who were in the car. The rally participants circled and blocked their car, not allowing them to move forward, so the driver of the car decided to back up by force, hitting a parked pickup track.

It was at this point that the argument escalated and the suspect, an Army veteran who wore a bulletproof vest and several guns during the rally, opened fire on the car, shooting several shots and hitting one of the teenagers in the leg. Fortunately, she suffered only minor injuries.

The suspect was immediately arrested and jailed. When questioned by police, he said he decided to open fire because he felt his life was in danger and he was only protecting himself.

The man has been jailed since the incident and pleaded guilty at his first hearing in June. According to court records, in the statement read to court in early August, the girl said she believed she was going to die that day and was unsure if she would be able to walk again. McKinney apologized to the girl and said he displayed poor judgment that day.

Since the incident occurred after the rally and the dispute between the groups arose out of a traffic conflict, authorities downplayed the political and racial context of the shooting. The rally was sponsored by Women for America First, the pro-Trump group that then organized the January 6 rally in Washington, DC, ahead of the Capitol riot.

As expected, the Trump supporter defended the suspect and blamed police for arresting him, saying it was a politically-profiled arrest. They added that thanks to McKinney no other Trump supporters were hurt. They also noted that McKinney attended Back the Blue pro-police rallies.

The judge, noting McKinney’s lack of criminal history and his honorable release from the military, ordered two sentences to be executed simultaneously, for a maximum of 10 years. There is no mandatory minimum sentence that must be served before McKinney becomes eligible for parole.

