Prime Minister Imran Khan “celebrates three years of destruction” (Bilawal)

KHAIRPUR: Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari said on Sunday that the PTI government “is celebrating three years of destruction” in Islamabad.

Speaking at a workers’ convention held in Khairpur, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had “broken his promises”.

Bilawal said that over the past three years unemployment and poverty “have peaked”.

Shedding light on the Supreme Court’s verdict against a PPP-era law, he pledged to help reinstate workers made redundant after it was declared illegal and unconstitutional.

The PPP chairman said no one can steal jobs provided by parliament, and assured workers that PPP will appeal the verdict.

Under the PPP Era Employee Reinstatement Ordinance (SERA) Act 2010, a number of people had been employed or received promotions who were forcibly dismissed from various institutions and departments by the successive governments in 1996 and 2007.

Earlier this month, PPP appealed to the Supreme Court to review its verdict declaring the 2010 SERA illegal and unconstitutional.

Referring to Sindh being sidelined by the Center, he said: “When one province suffers, it is painful for all the other provinces.”

He recalled that Benazir Bhutto’s goal was to “create employment opportunities for the Pakistani people”.

“Benazir Bhutto provided jobs for 16,000 households and Imran Khan cut jobs for all of them,” he said.

“The selected prime minister promised to create a million job opportunities, however, instead of providing jobs, he cut jobs to people who were already employed,” he added.

Bilawal said that because of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 10,000 employees of Pakistan Steel Mills were “abandoned” and their households had to “suffer”.

“We ask Imran Khan what he is doing to employ Pakistanis, as millions of young people have lost their jobs in the past three years,” said the PPP chairman.

Shedding light on Imran Khan’s’ broken ‘promises, he said:’ The prime minister has promised to build five million houses. I ask him if Khairpur is not part of Pakistan? How many houses have been built in Khairpur so far?

He claimed that in Sindh, five million people lost their jobs.

“People from all provinces have lost their jobs,” he added.

“As the young people suffer because of unemployment under the rule of all other political parties, the Pakistan People’s Party will make sure to create jobs for the young people,” he pledged.

“We will not tolerate any injustice. The water crisis (in Sindh) must be resolved fairly, otherwise we will organize protests across the country as announced in Hyderabad earlier,” said the PPP chairman.

Concluding his speech, Bilawal said: “We need the support of all the jiyalas (loyalists) across Pakistan. Because when the jiyalas come out, they are fighting for their rights, regardless of their era.

“We trusted a lot of friends, but all of them cheated on us,” he said.

“Now the PPP jiyalas are enough. We are going to fend for ourselves and make our own policy,” added the PPP chairman.

