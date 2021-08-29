Politics
Your efforts in Afghanistan were not in vain, Johnson tells British troops | Afghanistan
Boris Johnson has responded to criticism that the rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan has undermined 20-year British involvement in the country, telling those who have served that gains there will not be quickly reversed.
In an open letter to current and former military personnel, the prime minister said they should be very proud of their accomplishments in Afghanistan since the 2001 US invasion. He said they had been successful in the central mission of protecting the UK attacks orchestrated by the country.
I know the events of the past few weeks have been difficult for the military community to watch, he writes. Over the past two decades, many thousands of you have devoted years of your life to serving in Afghanistan, often under the most difficult conditions. I realize that this will be a particularly difficult time for the friends and relatives of the 457 soldiers who gave their lives.
So I want to take this opportunity to thank you deeply for all that you have done and say without hesitation that you should take the greatest pride in your accomplishments. Our objective in Afghanistan was simple to protect the UK from evil and you have succeeded in this central mission. In the past 20 years not a single terrorist attack has been launched from Afghan soil against the UK or any other Western country.
He also took issue with claims that the Taliban takeover would wipe out many of the gains made in educating women. Your accomplishments can be seen in homes that have electricity for the first time, in fields that were once littered with landmines but are now safe for cultivation, and in schools where 3.6 million girls are educated. , he writes.
I don’t think any of these gains can be quickly reversed. Education, once provided, can never be withdrawn. And this progress would never have happened without your efforts and sacrifices. Whether you are still in service or a veteran, a loved one, a relative or a friend, you have all played your part. You have fulfilled the first duty of the British armed forces to protect our country and we will be eternally grateful to you.
But his optimism has been challenged by senior conservatives. Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the defense select committee and former army officer, said he feared Afghanistan had been left in a dangerous state.
The forces have done a remarkable job, not only in the hardships they endured in Helmand province, but also in their incredible efforts to manage this evacuation, he said. Where I separate myself is in the idea that we left a legacy and made a difference.
This difference is being blurred. It fades away every day. The situation in Afghanistan is worse than what we have found. The Taliban have not only returned to power; they regain power with considerable amounts of military equipment, which they will use to their advantage, and they will henceforth be backed by China. So the circumstances are very, very different. We are leaving Afghanistan and the world in a more dangerous place.
Johnson said he was lost in admiration during the evacuation efforts of the past fifteen weeks. There has been nothing like it in terms of speed and scale, certainly in my lifetime, he says. Your efforts under difficult and hostile circumstances have seen the evacuation of thousands of British nationals, alongside Afghans who have worked with us, and who will now start a new life in the UK.
