Statement from the Pemalang JokPro community to support Jokowi – Prabowo for the 2024 presidential election

Merdeka.com – The Jokpro community of Pemalang Regency has declared itself. They also declared their support for Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Prabowo Subianto be matched as presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2024 election.

In a written statement, Central Java JokPro 2024 regional coordinator Ichrom Setiyo Wibowo revealed that this idea has emerged to bring together people who have been divided due to the previous two presidential elections.

“I think the idea or idea for the Jok-Pro 2024 is very good for the next few years,” Ichrom said on Sunday (8/29).

Jok-Pro 2024 coordinator Pemalang Regency, added Winarno, this community is a forum to support the two figures. Supporters unite for success Jokowi and Prabowo in the 2024 elections.

“From now on, we are united for Indonesia,” he said.

Groups calling themselves the Community Jokowi-Prabowo 2024 or for short Jokpro appears in the midst of the fast-paced market of presidential candidates in 2024. They are also planning to hold a celebration or inauguration of the National Secretariat Jokpro 2024.

Councilor Jokpro, Mr. Qodari explained the context of the community. He said the Jokowi-Prabowo twinning would prevent polarization of society like this 2019 presidential election.

“My first initiator, because I see the problem of polarization in 2024 that the trend will be stronger, stronger than in 2014 and 2019. The solution is to combine two figures which are the strongest representation of the Indonesian people, namely Prabowo and Jokowi, Jokowi and Prabowo so that polarization does not occur, “he said by voice message on Friday (6/18).

Qodari said the idea of ​​Jokpro received a positive response from one of Jokowi’s sympathetic communities, which consisted of Baron Danardono. Now Baron is the head of the Jokpro 2024 community.

“Then this idea also found an echo with young activists, including Timothy Ivan, a former student of the Faculty of Law at Atmajaya University, Jogja, a network of students who invited me to speak on their campus, and as a result of the consolidation, the Jokpro 2024 organization was formed, ”he said.

Jok-Pro 2024 community general chairman Baron Danardono has said that Pemalang Regency’s support builds confidence if the movement he is leading can be achieved. At first he had doubts.

“But we are grateful that now people are starting to accept the ideas and ideas that we pass on. We believe and believe that giving Jokowi a third term is not just for the benefit of a few people, but actually comes from people who have experienced the direct impact of Jokowi’s leadership, ”said Baron.

The issue of a three-term presidential term arose in accordance with the Constitutional Amendments Speech of 1945. There was broad support for Jokowi to run again in the 2024 presidential election.

Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman once pointed out that President Joko Widodo strongly rejected the president’s three-term tenure. He said President Jokowi obeyed the 1945 Constitution.

“Recalling once again, President Joko Widodo maintains the constitution of the Constitution of 1945 and is faithful to the Reform of 1998. In accordance with Article 7 of the 1st Amendment of the Constitution of 1945 that, ‘The President and the Deputy president hold office for a five-year term, and thereafter may be re-elected into the same office., only for one term, “” Fadjroel told merdeka.com on Saturday (6/19).

Fadjroel said President Jokowi’s assertion to reject the three-term presidential speech was transmitted on February 12, 2019. There were three things Jokowi said regarding the three-term presidential term.

“There are those who say that the president was elected for 3 periods, there are 3 (reasons) in my opinion. face, the third wants to dive. That’s all, “said Fadjroel, imitating Jokowi. [noe]