



One of the supposed benefits of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan was supposed to be that there would be peace for the warring country. Of course, the main reason was that the Taliban had taken the position that they themselves would wreak havoc if they were not allowed to rule. Indeed, one of the reasons they have some support in Pakistan is that they had established law and order. Of course, this involved criticizing the local cops, who had failed to restore law and order to a situation satisfactory to the ordinary citizen.

For example, the explosion at Kabul airport, which killed 13 US servicemen, as well as 100 Afghans, was a bit disappointing. There are a number of explanations as to why this happened, but the fact remains that it did. ISIS may well be responsible, but it would be a long way from asking the Taliban why they let them explode. Were they just practicing keeping in touch, or should we expect Karachi airport to be bombed if Tehrik Pakistan’s Taliban were to take over?

If that were to happen, not that it’s likely, whatever some people may wish for, I wonder who would fill the airport? One of the factors that contributed to the chaos in Kabul was the fact that people are still trying to board American planes from Afghanistan. It seems the Taliban are learning something Imran Khan learned much earlier: to oppose is much easier than to rule. Of course, Imran found governing a breeze. During the ceremony to celebrate his three years in office, he was optimistic. It seemed that everything was on the right track: not only was a new Pakistan being built, but the accountability was going smoothly, with considerable sums recovered. Oh yes, and there is no inflation. The air resonates with the blessings poured out on Imran and his team by the people.

He is also a Taliban guide. They too should remember that all of the country’s problems were caused by the corruption of previous regimes.

Plus, the Taliban just need to make sure they get the better of the Yorkie inswinging. Cricket is another danger, and the postponement of the Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series due to war dates back to World War II when Test cricket was suspended for World War II. There were no neutral places at the time.

Now that there is a former captain as prime minister, it was only fair to appoint Rameez Raja as president of the PCB. The last time a former Test captain, Abdul Hafeez Kardar, was in command, there was a player rebellion against the Packer Circus. And Imran was one of the players who preferred the money.

Ramiz wasn’t exactly. The greatest of the captains, although he has been seen as a future captain since he was captain of the Pakistani Under-19 who faced the Australians Under-19 who toured here in 1980 When he finally got the job, he was only captain in 5 Tess, losing two and shooting two. He led in 22 ODIs, winning 7 and losing 22. He was actually more of an ODI player than a Test player, scoring 2,833 runs and only two centuries in 57 Tests, but 5,841 runs in 198 ODI with nine centuries. He was a member of the 1992 1992 World Cup squad, but he had the grace not to win a World Cup himself as a skipper. Apparently his job would be to win the national team, but in reality it will be to do something against Shaheen Afridi.

Shaheen Afridi propelled Pakistan to a series-level victory over the West Indies with a 10-wicket run. The West Indies offered him these wickets out of envy of Imran, whose success they could not bear. However, Shaheen still has a long way to go. There is a World Cup to win, a Jewess to marry

But perhaps Imran and Shaheen should realize that they too will face the fate of Ted Dexter, the former England captain who died at 86. He was also known for his looks, and although he never became Prime Minister, he was known as Lord Ted because of his aristocratic manners. He was also captain of Sussex, Imrans County team. I wonder where Shaheen will go?

