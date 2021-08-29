Fraud by artists arrested by police under cover of President Jokowi’s envoy

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – West Jakarta Metro Police Criminal Investigation Unit arrested AH, the perpetrator fraud to the artist posing as The president’s envoy RI Joko Widodo.

AH has become a suspect in the fraud case that happened to artist Fahri Azmi.

“That’s right, our members arrested the perpetrators,” West Jakarta Metro Police Criminal Investigation Unit Chief Kompol Joko Dwi Harsono said on Sunday confirmation (8/29 / 2021).

The head of the General Criminal Investigation Unit (Krimum) of the West Jakarta Metro Police, AKP Avrilendy, said that AH moved from place to place while being chased by the police. police.

Police then managed to identify AH’s whereabouts outside of Java.

“We secured the suspect in one of the houses in the Palembang area, south Sumatra,” Avril said.

AH was then taken to West Jakarta Metro Police for questioning.

Avril said her party would explain the timeline of events at a press conference in the near future.

“We have brought the perpetrators to the West Jakarta police headquarters, for further information to be released upon release,” Avril said.

Earlier, investigators searched AH’s home, located in the Taman Villa Mulia complex, in Kembangan, west Jakarta, on Friday (8/27/2021).