Biden complacently pursues Trump’s flirtation





Following the shameful and humiliating spectacle of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, President BidenJoe BidenUS tells Americans to leave Kabul airport “immediately”, citing a “credible” threat Britain and France propose a zone of security in Kabul for those trying to flee Afghanistan. difficult investigative landscape after 2020 hiccups MORE has announced a new foreign policy doctrine: lead by example. It is essentially a hands-off foreign policy. This is how its National Security Advisor described it: A strong America that works with partners and allies to defend our common values, advance our common interests, and demonstrate that democracy can be of use to the American people and the peoples of the United States. whole world.

During the 2013 Syria Debate, President ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaThe Memo: Will DeSantis Star Drop As Florida’s COVID Count Rises? Biden’s epic collapse is as much about these issues as it is about Afghanistan. Where is Joe Biden’s “red line”? MORE’s deputy national security adviser defended the Americas’ role as world leader in this way: The United States has for decades played the role of supporting the global security architecture and enforcing international standards. We don’t want to send the message that the United States is pulling out of this matter in any way. But many Americans, like former President Donald Trump, want to send this message.

The United States has accepted a world leadership role since the end of World War II, when exhausted and exhausted Britain abandoned it. President Harry Truman announced in 1947 that the United States would take the lead in the global struggle to contain communism.

The rule since World War II has been this: Anytime there is a threat to world order or humanitarian values, if the United States does nothing, nothing happens. The burden has always been on us.

Finally, in 1991, almost 45 years after the start of the Cold War, the United States achieved two great victories. One happened during the Persian Gulf War when the United States drove the Iraqis out of Kuwait. The other came on Christmas Day, when President George HW Bush was able to announce what eight presidents before him could only dream of saying: the Soviet Union is no more.

It started the fantastic decade, 1991-2001, when for the United States prosperity reigned and the rest of the world seemed far away. President Bill ClintonWilliam (Bill) Jefferson Clinton Monica Lewinsky Fears To Be “Misunderstood Again” with “American Crime Story: Impeachment” Is Biden’s Budget Too Big for the IRS? Not Even Shutting Down The Pennsylvania Senate Speaker Plans For Election Inquiry Hearings PLUS has argued for global engagement. Choosing isolation over engagement wouldn’t make the world a safer place, Clinton said in 1998. It would make it more dangerous. But Americans were wary of taking risks in places like Somalia. And what some called social work in Bosnia, where the United States did not feel threatened. The New York World Trade Center was first bombed in 1993. This attack was treated and successfully prosecuted as a crime, not an act of war.

On September 11, 2001, Americans were shocked with complacency. Once again, Americans got engaged. The war on terrorism began in October 2001 with the US invasion of Afghanistan and the overthrow of the Taliban regime.

In his August 16 remarks defending the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Biden said that while human rights are to be at the center of our foreign policy, the way to do it is not through uninvolved military deployments. end. It is with our diplomacy, our economic tools and the rallying of the world to join us.

Today we are faced with a global confrontation between democracy and authoritarianism. Our main adversary is China, not so much because it is a communist but because it is autocratic and intolerant of dissent. The United States intends to demonstrate the superiority of democracy not by using military force but by leading by example.

This does not exclude the use of force if our national security is threatened. But the force must be specific and targeted: counter-terrorism rather than military intervention. President Biden put it this way: We conduct effective counterterrorism missions against terrorist groups in several countries where we do not have a permanent military presence. It is an argument against nation building, something that we have tried and failed in Vietnam and Iraq and now in Afghanistan.

Did the United States not succeed in building functioning democracies in Germany and Japan after WWII? Yes, but these countries have faced utter defeat and unconditional surrender. The United States had both the authority and the legitimacy to rebuild its national institutions. In addition, Germany and Japan had been the aggressors. In Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, the United States was seen as the invader.

President Biden, a traditional Democrat, has followed the evolution of the Democratic Party to the left. He repudiates his former support for military intervention. On August 16, President Biden cited his pledge not to send Americans to fight wars that should have ended long ago, adding: Our leaders did it in Vietnam when I came here as a youngster. man. I will not do it again in Afghanistan.

In 1917, another Democratic president, Woodrow Wilson, urged the United States to make the world safe for democracy. But after World War I, Americans voted to withdraw from the world and return to normalcy, which means isolationism. The result was a decade of appeasement, the 1920s, when the rest of the world seemed far away, and the United States was not bothered by the rise of extremism in Europe and Japan.

When Americans don’t feel threatened, they become complacent.

President TrumpDonald TrumpPollsters faces tough investigative landscape after 2020 hiccups Legal experts welcome sanctions from pro-Trump lawyers, say more is needed. MORE called its approach to foreign policy America First, the same name used by isolationists in the 1930s who opposed the US entry into World War II. The Washington Post called President Bidens’ foreign policy America First Lite.

America First’s policies horrify U.S. allies and Washington’s foreign policy establishment. Nevertheless, they attract a lot of popular support because they capture a strong and dangerous public impulse, namely appeasement.

Leading by example enshrines complacency, not leadership.

Bill Schneider is Professor Emeritus at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and author of “Standoff: How America Became Ungovernable” (Simon & Schuster).

