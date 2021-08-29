Kanye West has played a leading role in the Trump world. How could we forget?





How long we forget.

Since Donald J. Trump’s first presidential race in 2016, Chicago has been very allergic to Trump. Chicago guy, Kanye West, not so much.

On Thursday night, Chicago embraced West in all of his obsessed, manic glory.

The famous rap artist returned to Chicago, where he grew up, to offer his fans a 90-minute live listening event at Soldier Field. The late-night extravaganza, dubbed the Donda Album Experience, previewed West’s upcoming album, a tribute to his late mother.

An estimated 38,000 fans picked up tickets, costing $ 150 and up. Of course, there was no COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to follow, according to media.

Kanye West gives fans a remarkable and insane experience, headlined a Chicago Tribune headline.

Kanye West is shocking and amazed, the Chicago Sun-Times has reported.

The fiery coverage was virtually silent on West Trump’s love.

Kanye West is a lot. Artist, songwriter, producer, fashion designer, brilliant brand maven, controversial magnet.

But one thing Chicago should never forget Kanye West is a Donald Trump kisser, apologist and stooge.

West lavished unvarnished worship on the Trump presidency. Visit Wests in October 2018 at the White House, supposedly to discuss Trump’s alleged interest in black manpower training programs, sentence reform and employment.

Instead, West donned a red Make America Great Again hat and paid a dazzling tribute to the president.

Trump is traveling like a hero, West said in the Oval Office.

West, wrote The New York Times, praised the president for stopping the war with North Korea (there was none), said Mr. Trump had solved one of the biggest problems of the day 1 (again North Korea), spoke of a misdiagnosis of bipolar disorder. (it was sleep deprivation) and said Mr. Trump gave him a Superman cloak to be a force for good.

The smiling artist has given Trump plenty of hugs and opportunities to indulge in the favorite sport of the president condemning Chicago.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, West pretended to backfire on Trump. On July 4, he tweeted that he would run for president himself against his close friend. West then defended himself on the charge that his belated White House candidacy was actually an attempt to help Trump by siphoning off black votes from Trump’s Democratic opponent.

I’m not denying it, I just told you, he said in an interview with Forbes. To say that the black vote is democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.

West also admitted that he had never voted in his life and called Trump special.

Many observers have scoffed at West’s foray into presidential politics. It wasn’t funny. If West wasn’t such an ineffective clown, Trump could still be president.

Now, it seems, all has been forgotten and forgiven in Chicago, that bright blue city where Trump’s greatest enemies reside. In a territory where our governor, mayor and countless others have spent years denouncing Trump’s fanatical statements and policies.

Trump never set foot in Chicago during his presidency. He and his Trump International Hotel and Tower served us up for heavy tax breaks and soaked us for free publicity. Public officials yearn to remove the garish 20-foot-tall Trump letters that mar our view of the Chicago River.

In Chicago, activists regularly march past the tower to protest all this racism, misogyny and chaos that Trump represents.

Kanye West has played a leading role in the Trump world. How could we forget?

