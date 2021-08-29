Politics
“Boris Johnson cuts 1,000 payments to UK’s poorest – but ignores his own handouts” – Mark Steel
Boris Johnson has said he prefers to see the incomes of the UK’s poorest families increase through their own efforts, despite his own handouts, writes Mark Steel
At last. The government reduced the payment of 1,000 to the poorest families during the pandemic.
The Prime Minister said: I prefer people to see their wages increase because of their efforts rather than taxing others, rather than social assistance.
Exactly. If they run out, the poor should do what he did and find a donor to help him with 52,000 to fit out their apartment.
If a provider is in the laundromat, they should say to the woman who works there: Excuse me, I know you vaguely, so can you buy me wallpaper for 800 a sheet?
In return, if I become Prime Minister, I will increase the tax breaks on a service wash.
And Boris Johnson understands how the benefit system works.
(
Picture:
ANDY RAIN / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock)
Because I guess he had to go through a similar procedure to benefit claimants before he got his payment from Lord Brownlow.
He had to wait several hours in a waiting room, clutching a ticket with a number with all the other prime ministers asking for payment for a custom chandelier, until his name was called.
Then the Lord asked him for nine pieces of evidence to prove that he was available for work at any time, so that he could buy his own sofa.
Later, when Boris Johnson needed a vacation, through his own efforts, the founder of Carphone Warehouse donated 15,000 trips to him.
So why can’t single parents who haven’t had a break do the same? They should be ready to pop into the Carphone Warehouse in downtown Arndale and say, I have a charger please.
And can you pay to have us all go to Mosquito for a week?
Boris Johnson may have learned these values from his old Eton friend David Cameron, who was also fed up with people getting something for nothing.
Instead, Cameron was paid $ 7 million by Greensill for sending 56 texts and emails.
Some people have suggested that this was because he could give access to the government, since he had been prime minister. But it’s cynical.
(
Picture:
AFP via Getty Images)
Obviously he got the job because he is very good at texting and emailing.
After his interview the panel said: He knows how to put LOL in the right place, he always remembers pressing send, he suggested putting an x at the end for another 50,000, that’s perfect.
Paying Camerons forces us to rethink Theresa Mays’ insistence that there is no magic money tree.
Because if there was a magic money tree, even if you chose six 50 bills per minute, it would only be 18,000 per hour. For Cameron, a magic money tree would mean a drop in wages.
And he couldn’t employ workers to pick the tickets for him, because they all returned to Romania after the referendum he lost.
So all the money would be left to rot on the floor.
We are fortunate to have been led by men who have learned the honor of seeing their wages increase only through their own efforts and never through handouts.
