Warren city councilor reportedly arrested at Trump rally in Utica – The Oakland Press





Warren City Council Chairman said the reported weekend arrest of a council member – the second in less than a year – is “very disturbing.”

Eddie Kabacinski, who represents District 5 on the council, was arrested on Saturday in the Hall and Schoenherr road area in Utica, according to WDIV-TV (channel 4). He was released after being photographed and booked, the station reported.

Kabacinski, 47, did not respond to a phone call or email requesting comment on what happened in Utica.

But Patrick Green, chairman of Warren’s board, said it was never a good idea to have an elected member of a public body taken in handcuffs.

“Sir. Kabacinski’s interactions with law enforcement are very disturbing and do not reflect the right people in the town of Warren,” Green said Sunday afternoon.

Warren Chairman Patrick GreenMACOMB, DAILY FILE PHOTO

“Although the board does not have the power to sanction him or remove him from the board, as many have asked us to do, I myself want to reprimand him in the strongest possible terms,” ​​he said. added.

The TV station said Kabacinski was arrested during a rally for former President Donald Trump. He was accused of operating without a peddler’s license at the event, for selling “Trump-related” items, according to the report. Trump supporters regularly gather at the intersection to show their support for the former president.

Utica police declined to comment on the charges against Kabacinski on Sunday, referring a reporter to Chief Sean Coady, who was not present.

This is not the first time that the board member has found himself behind bars.

Kabacinski is due to return to the 38th Eastpointe District Court next month as court officials review criminal charges of identity theft of a police officer and assault and battery related to an incident in that community. The charges relate to an incident in which he allegedly pursued and handcuffed a Black Lives Matter protester in October 2020.

Kabacinski is due to have a hearing before Judge Kathleen Galen at 1 p.m. on September 13.

The first-term city councilor and retired / disabled military veteran who served in combat during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, criticized the COVID-19 warrants and protocols. Some residents attempted to have him recalled for participating in a counter-protest against an anti-racism march that supported a black family in Warren who suffered violent attacks and racist vandalism in their home.

His city council colleagues say Kabacinski, who often votes with the council majority, sometimes becomes argumentative at the council table, forcing the president to beat him.

