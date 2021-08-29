Katie Webber: The star represents hopes, dreams and wishes





As I’m sure anyone reading this is, I feel sad and confused about what is going on in Afghanistan.

This is not a political article, but I have heard some very cruel statements recently, and because they are not good for anyone, nor for the welfare of the world, I wanted to write a bit about my own understanding and experience of the Islamic religion.

In India, I befriended a number of Kashmiris, all of them Muslims.

These people had been forced to flee their beloved war-ravaged homelands years earlier in search of work, and they were returning the proceeds of their businesses to the families they had left behind.

As they spoke, I envisioned a caravan of refugees crossing the borders, eventually setting up temporary homes in a place where the reactions to their arrival were often unwelcoming and cold.

I experienced many traumatic events during my time at the orphanage, including terrifying flash floods and the resulting injuries.

These people helped me, a white woman traveling alone, and the girls I lived with, all Hindu or Christian by birth. I will always be grateful to them.

In religious education classes at school, I remember hearing about Jesus, the different types of love that Gandhi, a Hindu, advocated, and drawing a picture of the Jewish Menorah.

I don’t remember learning anything about Islam, the second largest religion in the world.

In fact, I think my conscience at the time was limited to changing the name from Cassius Clay to Muhammad Ali.

As I’m sure you do, I remember where I was on September 11, 2001, a day when the whole world changed.

It wasn’t until a few months later when I watched the episode of The West Wing titled Isaac and Ishmael that I began to understand who Al Qaeda is, and that in terms of numbers and opinions. extreme, they are, like the Taliban and ISIS, with respect to Islam. religion that the Ku Klux Klan is to Christianity.

Guess what I really want to do this week is ask anyone reading this to keep an open mind and educate themselves before judging a huge percentage of the world’s population based on the actions of a number. relatively small number of people.

Maybe try to remember that Judaism, Christianity, and Islam are all Abrahamic religions.

Their stories all have the same opening chapters and the same characters. One of the main symbols of each of these religions is the star, which is of course also used in popular culture to represent hopes, dreams and wishes.

The North Star was bright this week, shining next to the fullest of the moons.

As I left work, I looked up and made a wish, wondering what I can do to help.

Charitable giving is a difficult area because it is so difficult to know if the donations will go to the people they are intended for.

One organization I trust is called Together Rising.

They are now working with local groups on the ground in Afghanistan to try to help. You can find out more at www.togetherrising.org.

If you want to learn more about the Islamic religion, I recommend reading Pakistan, a personal story of Imran Khan, and all that is written by the 13th century poet Rumi, whose beautiful words are now widely quoted throughout the world. world.

Maybe one thing we can all do is wish for change, for peace and for a day when the one thing that is at the heart of every religion, love, will prevail.

