PON 2020 should take place without spectators





Residents wishing to watch PON at the sites have no other choice but must be vaccinated Jakarta (ANTARA) – The XX National Sports Week (PON) 2020, which is scheduled for October 2-15, 2021 in Papua province, will likely be held without spectators at venues due to the high risk of COVID infection- 19 in host cities. The Ministry of Health has drafted a health manual that calls for strict adherence to health protocols during PON. However, the ministry recommended that the PON take place without spectators at the venues as part of efforts to prevent a cluster of COVID-19 transmission in Papua, according to the annex to the results of a coordination meeting between the committee. organization of the event and the relevant ministries and institutions held online on Friday and a copy of which was made available to Antara on Sunday. The Ministry of Health has recommended that only athletes, coaches, officials, organizers and liaison officers have access to sports venues during the SOP. The recommendation is based on the relatively low COVID-19 vaccination rate for people living near PON sites. According to data from the Papua Provincial Health Bureau, COVID-19 vaccine coverage for the first and second vaccines in the town of Jayapura reached 47% and 29.6% respectively as of August 26, 2021. Meanwhile, the figures have were recorded at 43.9% and 27.4. percent respectively for Jayapura district. Related News: Papua’s PON to be as successful as Tokyo Olympics: KONI Vaccination coverage for the first and second jabs in Mimika reached 43.6% and 29.6% respectively and in Merauke was 48.6% and 31.8% each. The central government has set a goal of completing the COVID-19 vaccination of residents of the four regions hosting the PON by September 2021. President Joko Widodo previously ordered the vaccination of people living near PON sites ahead of the quadrennial multisport event to be held October 2-15 this year. While observing the vaccination of local residents before PON XX with the Chief Marshal of the National Defense Forces (TNI) Hadi Tjahjanto and the Chief General of the National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo on Friday August 27, the Minister of Youth and of Sports Zainudin Amali said residents wanted to watch PON at venues need to be vaccinated first. “Residents who wish to watch PON at the sites have no other choice but must be vaccinated,” he said. However, it is up to President Joko Widodo to decide whether or not to allow spectators to PON sites only in September. Related News: Hopefully Papua Can Mimic Tokyo Success Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo said earlier that dealing with COVID-19 in Papua will require extraordinary efforts to keep the rate of positive cases sloping and anticipate any spikes during PON 2020. The national police chief made the statement during a meeting on Saturday with the military commander, Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum of Mimika (Forkopimda) District on the preparation of the Papua PON 2020. “The sloping rate of positive cases after the peak of August 8, 2021 must be maintained with extraordinary attempts. Do not let the increase occur when the Papua 2020 PON is held,” he urged, according to a press release received here on Saturday. Related News: Papua needs extraordinary COVID effort ahead of PON: Prabowo Related News: KONI President Confirms Papua PON XX Sports Venues Ready

