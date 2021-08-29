Mitt Romney tears up chaotic exit from Afghanistan, blames Biden, Trump for ineffective decisions





This was not to happen. It was preventable, the senator said on CNN State of the Union on Sunday.

(Screenshot via Grabien) Senator Mitt Romney appears on CNN’s “State of the Union” on August 29, 2021.

| August 29, 2021, 3:56 p.m.

Senator Mitt Romney had harsh words for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for the chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan that is now taking place.

It is the result of very ineffective decisions, terrible decisions made by the previous administration and by the current administration. This was not to happen. It was preventable, Romney said during a Sunday guest slot on CNN State of the Union.

Thirteen U.S. servicemen, including Taylor Hoover, 31, of Utah, were killed last week in a suicide bombing outside Kabul airport.

Biden said last week he was meeting the August 31 deadline to withdraw US troops from the country. Critics fear that American citizens and many Afghans who aided American forces during the 20 Years War will be left behind in the face of the new Taliban-led government.

Romney blamed the Trump administration for negotiating the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump had set a May 31 deadline for U.S. forces to leave the country, a deal his administration struck with the Taliban without involving the Afghan government. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo negotiated the release of 5,000 Taliban activists from prison.

Romney also criticized Bidens’ apparent insistence on meeting the August 31 deadline to withdraw from the country.

You must be wondering what action we could take at the very last minute that is most likely to get Americans and most of our friends out of Afghanistan, Romney said.

Romney has said he understands the desire to end US involvement in a conflict that has lasted nearly two decades, but is concerned the move could lead to unforeseen circumstances for the United States and the rest of the world. .

The reason we were in Afghanistan was to prevent another 9/11 from happening. Now we are pulling back and the Taliban are much stronger than they were before, Romney said. Those forces of hatred that see America as the Great Satan are still there. They are still fighting us. The war is not over. The decision to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan puts us even more at risk. Were in a weaker position.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2021/08/29/mitt-romney-rips-chaotic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos