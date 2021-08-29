Pakistani finance ministry warns of risks to the country’s economy





ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2021

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Pakistan’s economy is under threat as rising international commodity prices could worsen inflation and affect the balance of payments (BoP), the country’s finance ministry said. Quoting the ministry’s statement, The News International reported that “furthermore, an increase in international commodity prices may put pressure on domestic inflation as well as on the balance of payments” and added that, however, the government taking measures to build up strategic reserves, particularly related to food as well as initiatives to increase exports, will certainly mitigate the associated risks. Pakistan’s inflation rate is primarily determined by current and past fiscal and monetary policies, international commodity prices, the US dollar exchange rate, seasonal factors and the expectations of economic agents regarding future developments in these countries. indicators. According to balance of payments (BoP) data, imports of goods and services are forecast to be around $ 6 billion in August 2021. Unlike imports, exports of goods and services, according to the data, generally experience negative seasonality from June to September, according to The News International. Inflation in Pakistan has caused food prices to rise in the country, worsening conditions for lower-middle-income households, according to local media. In a country like Pakistan, where most families spend more than half of their income on food, rising costs for gasoline, electricity and indirect taxes have raised valid concerns about the potential escalation. hunger, poverty and malnutrition, Dawn reported. While the Food Price Index which includes five commodity group price indices – grains, vegetable oils, sugar, meat and dairy, signaled tougher times ahead for Pakistan as it shows prices World food prices were 31% higher in July than a year ago. Purchasing power and the loss of jobs have aggravated the poverty of the population. According to the World Bank (WB) estimate, poverty in Pakistan fell from 4.4% to 5.4% in 2020, as more than two million people fell below the poverty line. Using the poverty rate for the lower middle income bracket, the World Bank estimated that the poverty rate in Pakistan was 39.3% in 2020-2021 and is expected to remain at 39.2% in 2021. 22 and could drop to 37.9% by 2022-2023, The News International reported. Meanwhile, reports have also suggested that most of Pakistan’s major cities do not have clean drinking water for citizens, according to data presented by Imran Khan. Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf in the National Assembly. While experts have said that a famine-like situation could arise in Pakistan due to the water scarcity in the country if the issue is not addressed in a timely manner, Geo News reported. Water scarcity in the country has sounded alarm bells after rivers dried up due to low rainfall, the report said. (ANI)

