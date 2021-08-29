Merkels appointment with history | eKathimerini.com





Europe must grow. He was awakened first by Donald Trump and now again by the events in Kabul. The question is whether he has the solid leadership he needs on the eventful path to adulthood. In a few weeks, Angela Merkel will be the subject of historical interest, leaving a massive leadership void in Germany and Europe. Whether you agree with her or not, the Chancellor was the only relatively stable hand at the head of the two for the past few years and it will be a long time before she is replaced. She might be the definition of the less charismatic leader, but everyone in the negotiating room with her knew that despite the delays and compromises, there would be a solution. It is strange that two of the biggest crises she has faced concerned Greece: its bankruptcy and the possibility of a Grexit, and the refugee / migration crisis. She often confessed that she did not understand how this country works. She told a story of how she would look at Greece from Bulgaria while on vacation as a student from East Germany and recite Homer, thinking how great the people on the other side of the fence were. fortunate. She admired the art of the kolotoumba (literally a somersault and metaphorically making a 180 degree turn from your original position) and confessed to her associates that she did not understand how things were done in Greece. , but that they were finally done. The debt crisis was a tightrope for the Chancellor. She convinced the public of the need to lend money to Greece, but under a punitive model of fiscal austerity in order to appease German voters. Every decision she had to make was delayed as she waited for another electoral battle in a German state and she let the destructive specter of Grexit hang in the air until the very last minute. In contrast, it is almost certain that a weaker leader in Berlin would have ignored the geopolitical consequences and succumbed to pressure to oust Greece from the eurozone. Regarding the refugee crisis, Merkel panicked when she realized she had given too much and struck a chord in the minds of the German public. But it has also been pragmatic in ensuring that the flows stop in Greece. It was an experience, however, that left a mark. Determined not to relive the nightmare of uncontrollable influxes, she saw Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the key to the problem and it has since become evident. Greece wants a strong Europe. We have to worry about its geopolitical marginalization and the fact that few serious leaders are on the horizon. So despite the bones we may have to pick up with Merkel and rightly so in many ways, we are likely to strongly sense her absence. The circle opened in 1945 is closing again today and Merkel played an important role in Europe’s crucial meeting with history.

