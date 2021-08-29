Trump’s Lies Will Lead Us To The Truth (Opinion)





Trump responded with a threat to fight the committee by claiming executive privilege, but as someone who fought him on this issue when he was first impeached in 2020, I’m optimistic the committee will get the information it needs. .

Large-scale information requests from the committee to the executive and non-governmental entities are a classic investigative technique. Whether it’s a criminal, civil, or congressional case, you need to get all the records, study the models, and see what comes out.

The very first thing we did when we launched the investigation into Trump’s initial impeachment was issue over 80 requests for information to entities and individuals – and the facts of it. Trump’s assault on the 2020 election and his certification are even further removed. thrown. For example, Trump’s alleged obstruction of the Mueller inquiry was mostly centered on a handful of White House and Justice Department aides, as his alleged wrongdoing spanned multiple federal agencies and even reached states. Blocking executive privilege that Trump could order while in office will no longer work. Congressional requests have been directed to agencies headed by officials appointed by President Joe Biden. They and the guidance professionals who will process the applications can be expected to comply.

The Biden administration has already asserted the general position that executive privilege does not apply.

The administration waived executive privilege and allowed former Trump administration officials to testify in Congress about the ex-president’s attacks on the 2020 election and his certification. The US Department of Justice correctly reasoned that the “extraordinary events in this case constitute exceptional circumstances … [and] Congressional need for information outweighs the executive’s interest in maintaining confidentiality. Oral testimony is generally the most sensitive in matters of privilege, more so than documents. the documents in massive requests, but that’s a clue that Biden is going to be spinning a lot. The usual caution of administrations on both sides with regard to executive privilege is less likely to prevail here. The events were so extraordinary and exceptional that there is less risk than usual of setting a precedent which can be reclaimed and used against this or future administration (s). Biden is clearly not likely to tamper with an undisputed election result or incite insurgency against his own government. There could of course still be litigation by Trump challenging the committee’s authority to seek information. It is true that his lawyers did not attempt to prevent his testimony from former officials, although lawyers have claimed that the former president is not waiving executive privilege. But just because Trump hasn’t gone to court yet doesn’t mean he won’t. Trump didn’t really shy away from going to court, and his remarks on executive privilege when news of the latest document requests broke certainly opens the door. If he continues, he will sail into a headwind. Courts ultimately granted Congress’ requests for information in two of the landmark cases relating to his first impeachment. They largely dismissed Trump’s objections in his case against his accounting firm Mazars, which he lost in the Supreme Court, and in the case involving former White House lawyer Don McGahn, whom Trump lost in the DC circuit. . Now these precedents set in the impeachment are there to speed things up. Previous indictments have helped speed things up here. The second earlier this year established an advanced factual scaffolding on which the committee draws by documenting in detail the events of January 6 and the long Trump scheme of incitement that preceded it. This indictment also went on a hugely fast-tracked timeline which the committee is mimicking here and would be well advised to keep it in court if they end up there – asking for lower court proceedings and appeals to be dealt with. emergency. If Trump tests the committee in court, he will find that the executive privilege law is not in his favor. The general rule is that the privilege belongs to the nation, not to a former holder – and the Biden administration has already demonstrated its willingness to relinquish it. It is true that the courts have advised to consult a former president and no case has clearly decided what would happen if the current president disagrees with the former president. Thus, Trump could go to court and seek an injunction, arguing that he is the owner of the lien. But the tenor of the law makes it likely that he would lose – which may be why Trump didn’t try to stop those former officials from testifying in the first place. As the leading case in this area noted, Nixon v. Administrator of General Services, “the privilege is not for the benefit of the president as an individual, but for the benefit of the Republic”. The person making this decision should logically be the one who represents us all now: the current president. With the demands we learned earlier this week for phone and other recordings from telecom and social media companies, all of this makes it likely that the truth will be uncovered. Private companies will not be wrong either.

A common survey adage is “follow the money”. Here, Congress should follow Trump’s lies, especially the big lie that the election was stolen. The 1/6 Committee is on track to do just that, and there is ultimately little Trump will be able to do to stop it.

