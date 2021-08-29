Starter for 10 … who beat Boris Johnson on University Challenge?

As a highly educated man steeped in the classics and more, one would expect Boris Johnson to excel at University Challenge.

Yet when he captained a team on a long-forgotten special edition of the BBC show in 1999, the future Prime Minister was, to his chagrin, badly beaten.

Boris, then a political editor for the Daily Telegraph, led a team of large-format journalists against their tabloid rivals.

And his humility was owed in large part to Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens, who helped the tabloids achieve a 210-165 victory.

When he captained a team in a long-forgotten special edition of the BBC show in 1999, the future Prime Minister was, to his dismay, badly beaten

Ideally for Boris, the New Years episode was thought to be lost in a BBC safe.

But now, more than two decades later, it is receiving a long overdue broadcast, having been posted to YouTube last week.

It shows our man Hitchens, posing as a full-time reactionary, in impressive form, correctly answering questions about, among other things, US presidents, decimalization, and American poet Ogden Nash.

He beat Boris to the buzzer when quizmaster Jeremy Paxman asked: In 1998, the editors of the New Oxford Dictionary Of English controversially recognized which slang expression, which he defined as a term meaning approval the physical appearance of a member of the opposite sex?

One would have expected Boris to know the answer: Phwoar!

Ideally for Boris, the New Years episode was thought to be lost in a BBC safe. But now, more than two decades later, it is receiving a long overdue broadcast, having been posted to YouTube last week.

It is fascinating to see the future PM, then 34, from afar. In the span of 30 minutes, he exhibits many now-familiar characteristics, such as showmanship, a strong aversion to defeat, and the trait that has infuriated everyone from schoolmasters to political rivals: the feeling that Boris thinks the normal rules don’t apply to him.

Eager to display his knowledge of the Classics, he steps in to interrupt when Paxman asks for an entree for ten: Astarte, the Phoenician goddess of love and fertility, equals the Babylonian Ishtar.

Boris: Diane.

Paxman: I’m afraid you lose five points.

It shows our man Hitchens, posing as a full-time reactionary, in impressive form, correctly answering questions about, among others, US presidents, decimalization and American poet Ogden Nash

Raising his arms in the air, Boris shouts: Oh, what!

Because it is not the right answer, Boris, answers Paxman, who, continues: and is sometimes regarded as the counterpart of which Greek goddess?

Others would have left it there, but Boris is not finished, arguing that Diana is the Roman name of Artemis, but is slapped for impudence.

No one gets two bites of the cherry on University Challenge. In any case, he was still wrong.

I said Greek goddess, reprimands Paxman, who informs a chastened Boris that the correct answer is Aphrodite.

In fairness to Boris, he was easily the best player on his team, correctly answering questions about The Beano’s physics, politics, and cartoon characters. Halfway through it was neck and neck, but the broadsheet team also including Decca Aitkenhead, Libby Purves and Richard Ingrams missed a chance to take the lead.

Asked about the occupation of the biblical figure Rahab, whose house was built in the wall of Jericho, Boris replies: He was an innkeeper. No, Paxman replies. SHE was a prostitute.

Towards the end, the tabloid team, which also included Ann Leslie, Jane Moore and Tony Parsons, another star player, solidified their lead, with Paxman concluding that Boris and the full-size squad had been solidly beaten.