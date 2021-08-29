



Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States begins on January 20. He replaces Barack Obama, the first “colorful” president of the United States who has received so much support from American celebrities eager to perform for him on the next farewell party, forcing him to have most of them canceled. Stevie Wonder, Usher, Oprah Winfrey, Beyonc and Jay-Z will be there, among others.

Either way, the ’80s style Fabio is here.

Obama’s farewell party casts a shadow over Trump’s upcoming inauguration. Only two musical artists have been confirmed for Trump’s nomination: Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Not exactly names to get excited about. And just as the stars collectively lend their support to the outgoing Obama, none of the A-List celebrities appear to want to join the Republican. Trump almost blackmailed Andrea Bocelli at the media event, but the Italian opera star – said to be a close friend of Trump – canceled at the last minute due to pressure from his more liberal fans.

Corrupt boxing promoter Don King voices his support for Trump.

Bad luck for Trump. Because as the inauguration date approaches, we are almost out of options. It is a decisive moment for the businessman, who in the past has always wanted to surround himself with the great celebrities of nature. He seems to be obsessed with humans. Trump has repeatedly detonated celebrity selfies. He also tried to date them or even “break up” their marriage. On Twitter, the billionaire real estate likes to give his opinion on the relationship that continues between Katy Perry and Kristen Stewart and praises Miley Cyrus. In fact, it seems a little odd that such a star-obsessed man will soon be setting world politics.

Meryl Streeps and Katy Perry also in this world. They have completely abandoned him now. At first, the billionaire admired artists like Justin Timberlake, Aretha Franklin and Katy Perry, but they didn’t answer their phones for him. Poor Donald. For a moment, the Trump team shouted that Elton John had been booked to perform. However, this statement was news for the British world star.

Former boxer Mike Tyson rounds out Trump’s entourage.

Right now, the Trump team is freaking out when they look for a celebrity on the first list. Large sums of money were donated and art director ambassadors were promised who could organize an A-list for the next president. Very strange for words, said an insider. “I haven’t heard anything so crazy in a million years.”

Meanwhile, Trump currently only has one pathetic celebrity club C, including corrupt alleged boxing promoter Don King, convicted serial rapist Mike Tyson, and ’80s model Fabio. It’s almost sad to see a dossier see you soon Head to see. The man who has yearned for Hollywood approval his whole life, perhaps more than his ambition for the presidency.

