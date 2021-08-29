Sabka Prayas Can Take India To New Heights In Sport, Says PM





Urging people to turn his mantra of Sabka Prayas (collective effort) into reality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India can reach the heights in the sport it deserves with everyone’s contribution.

The Prime Minister first used the slogan Sabka Prayas during his Independence Day speech this year. During the 80th edition of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, the Prime Minister said: “It is the period of 75 years of Independence. This year we need to make a new resolution, think new every day, and increase our urge to do something new. When India completes the centenary of independence, these resolutions will be reflected in the foundation of its successes. So, we cannot pass up this opportunity. We must devote the maximum effort to it. Remembering hockey legend Major Dhyanchand on his birthday, which is celebrated as National Sports Day, the Prime Minister said, I thought wherever his soul was he must have been extremely happy. Because Dhyanchand ji conquered the hockey world for India… The sons and daughters of India have once again breathed new life into Indian hockey. No matter how many medals we win, until we win a medal in hockey, Indians cannot fully enjoy victory. And this time we won an Olympic medal in hockey, after a gap of four decades, he said. The Prime Minister urged people to choose other sports as well. Whether at home or outdoors, in villages or in cities, our sports fields need to be full. Sab Khilen, Sab Khilen [Everyone should play, everyone should blossom], he said. By Sabka Prayas [everyones contribution], India can reach the sporting height it deserves… We must all strive to keep this momentum going… Let’s turn Sabka Prayas’ mantra into reality. Wishing people on the eve of Janmashtami, the Prime Minister urged people to understand the science behind the festivals. My friends, when people all over the world place great importance on Indian spirituality and philosophy, it is our responsibility to carry on our glorious traditions… Let’s celebrate our holidays by understanding the science behind them and understanding their meaning , did he declare. The Prime Minister also spoke at length about Lord Krishna and discussed the works of art of Jadurani Dasi, an avid American and follower of ISKCON. He said: We know all forms of the lord, from the wicked Kanhaiya to the Krishna who assumes the Virat Swarup. From the master of scriptures to the master of arms, whether it is art, beauty or gentleness, Shri Krishna is everywhere. The prime minister also praised the virtues of Sanskrit, saying the language helps strengthen cultural ties between nations. He appreciated the contributions of Rutger Kortenhorst, a Sanskrit scholar and teacher in Ireland; Dr Chirapat Prapandavidya and Dr Kusuma Rakshamani in Thailand; and Boris Zakharin, who teaches Sanskrit at Moscow State University in Russia to promote the language in their countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/sabka-prayas-can-take-india-to-new-heights-in-sports-says-pm-7477275/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos