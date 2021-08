Turkey among top 3 countries for combat drone technology

The aim is to develop armed drones capable of taking off, of landing on short runway aircraft carriers, Turkish President Erdogan said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the birth and graduation ceremony of Bayraktar Akinci in Tekirdag, Turkey on August 29, 2021. (AA)

Turkey has made it to the world’s top three in combat drone technology, the Turkish president said. “With our Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle, Turkey has become one of the three most advanced countries in the world in this technology,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the delivery ceremony of the Bayraktar Akinci combat drone in the northwestern province of Tekirdag. Erdogan expressed hope that Akinci will strengthen Turkey’s “sincere efforts” to establish confidence, peace and justice both in the region and in the world. With Aknc UCAV, Turkey has become one of the top 3 countries in this technology https://t.co/rxRCHmm4jk pic.twitter.com/8zB2tedipv – Turkish Presidency (@trpresidency) August 29, 2021 Emphasizing that Turkey is determined to become the leading country in the field of combat drones, Erdogan said Turkey needs to develop new technologies. The nation’s goal is to develop armed drones capable of taking off and landing on short-track aircraft carriers for use in overseas missions, he added. Erdogan also praised Turkey’s intensive use of local defense products, which in recent years has fallen from 20% to around 80%. READ MORE:

State-of-the-art Akinci combat drone joins Turkey’s defense offerings Good luck to Bayraktar Aknc THA. pic.twitter.com/ssLVszoxTW – Recep Tayyip Erdoan (@RTErdogan) August 29, 2021 Turkish drones in high demand around the world Turkey’s level in unmanned aerial vehicle technology shows the success of its capabilities in the defense industry, a feat recognized by the whole world, Erdogan said. He added that Turkey’s principle is to showcase every technology it develops for the benefit of all mankind. Noting that all drones produced by Turkish defense companies are in high demand around the world, he said new export agreements have been signed with more than 10 countries, including NATO member Poland. Several countries are lining up to buy Turkish drones, he said. “It is important that our national technologies contribute to the security of allied countries, but we make our decisions according to our own strategic priorities,” he added. After observing Akinci’s taxing, take-off and low-level flight maneuvers, Erdogan visited the aircraft’s control center. On July 8, the Bayraktar Akinci made Turkish aviation history as it climbed to 11,594 meters (38,039 feet) – a new record – in a flight that lasted 25 hours and 46 minutes. The Akinci, which to date has carried out 874 sorties in test and training flights, hit its targets with full accuracy in a test fire on July 5 with bullet ammunition developed by the manufacturer. Turkish rocket ship Roketsan. READ MORE:

Can Turkey break the US monopoly on drones within NATO? READ MORE: How Turkish miniature rockets work for mini drones Source: AA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/turkey/erdogan-turkey-among-top-3-countries-in-combat-drone-technology-49554 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos