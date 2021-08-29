Claude Arpi | China’s new ethnic ploy in Tibet: unity through marriage?

New Delhi and Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamsala must take this issue seriously

China wants us to believe that it liberated Tibet 70 years ago. It didn’t really turn out like that. It is true that on May 23, 1951, Tibet and China signed an Agreement on Measures for the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet, also known as the 17 Point Agreement; but he sealed the invasion of Tibet, not its liberation.

In his memoir, the Dalai Lama said the deal was coerced into Tibetan delegates and even the seals of the deal were forged. When he crossed the Indian border in March 1959 and reached Tezpur in Assam, the Tibetan leader immediately denounced the agreement.

Oddly enough, the Chinese Communist Party has decided to commemorate the May 23 event in August. No one knows why the so-called liberation was not celebrated on May 23 or even when leader Xi Jinping visited Tibet in July. Was Beijing nervous about the Ladakh border situation in May?

On August 19, a high-level delegation from Beijing led by Wang Yang, head of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, landed in Lhasa to attend the 70th anniversary ceremonies. Mr. Wang is fourth in the Communist Hall of Fame.

Along with several officials from the United Front Work Department, which deals with minorities (and Tibet in particular), including his minister, You Quan, and a handful of die-hard Tibetan communists, Mr. Wang was accompanied by Admiral Miao Hua, member of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and director of the political work department of the CMC.

Although very few commentators noticed the admirals’ presence, it was certainly a first for landlocked Tibet to see the white uniform of a three-star admiral. Later, Admiral Miao, accompanied by Lieutenant General Zhang Xuejie, the powerful political commissar of the Tibet Military District (TMD), traveled by fast train to the remote, cold and deserted high altitude region of Nagchu. Admiral Miao had likely come to the Roof of the World for political work and to follow up on border talks between his colleague, General Zhang Youxia, with the TMD during President Xis’ visit in July.

What are we really cooking on top of the world?

Aside from an intensive PLA recruitment campaign, border stability appears to be the main concern of the Chinese leadership. In his Potala Square speech, Mr. Wang said: At present, the social situation in Tibet is harmonious and stable, the quality of development is constantly improved, the standard of living of the people is overall high, the ecological security barrier is increasingly solid, ethnic and religious. the aspects are harmonious, the border is consolidated and the border is secure, the building of the Party is generally strengthened and the new socialist Tibet is alive with splendor. It could all be wishful thinking.

Besides the construction of 605 middle-income villages on the borders of India, another means of stabilizing the border is the mixed marriage between Hans and Tibetans. Over the past 70 years, this has been rare: Tibetans have always been reluctant to lose their Tibetan. It seems to be changing.

In March 1955, in a report to the Foreign Office, Apa Pant, the political officer in Sikkim, said that residents of the Chumbi Valley, near Sikkim, had been duped by Chinese efforts to win over the Tibetans; and he mentioned mixed marriages. One of the aspects of the policy aimed at establishing a closer bond between Tibet and China is the great encouragement, even sometimes through great propaganda, which is given to Sino-Tibetan marriages, he wrote, claiming that many Tibetans feared the Chinese would marry the most eligible Tibetan girls and produce a new generation of Chinese Tibetans who will have deeper emotional feelings towards China. However, this type of intermarriage practically ceased after the Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959.

The situation has changed, as a China Daily article put it: Han-Tibetan couples reflect the region’s love of unity. The newspaper published several quotes attributed to Xi Jinping during his interaction with local officials in Tibet in July: The border area is the first line of defense and the barrier to national security. We must strengthen the construction of border infrastructure, encourage people of all ethnicities to take root at the border, protect the country or build their hometown.

The Chinese newspaper noted: Official statistics have shown that more than 40 ethnic minorities live in the Tibet Autonomous Region, and Tibetan residents make up more than 90 percent of the 3.64 million population. Nowadays, families made up of members of different ethnicities are quite common in Tibet.

Whether this is true or not is difficult to say.

The party newspaper cites the example of four couples, their mixed Han-Tibetan marriage being a great demonstration of ethnic unity in this new era of development.

Is this a state policy to be implemented before the next Tibet Working Forum in 2025? These decisions (such as the compulsory conscription of Tibetans into the PLA) generally remain secret until they are fully implemented.

A few months ago, Xinhua raised the issue: According to statistics, there are more than 560 multi-ethnic families in Metok. [near Upper Siang of Arunachal Pradesh]. People from different ethnic groups help each other in agriculture and animal husbandry, and children from different ethnic groups study in the same classroom. People here celebrate New Years Day, Lunar New Year, Tibetan New Year, or festivals of folk culture of the Monpa ethnic group.

The official news agency highlighted the case of Zhang Chunhuan and his family celebrating Chinese New Year together: Eight years ago, Zhang Chunhuan, a young man from Shanxi Province, came to Metok. At that time, traffic in the county at the southern foot of the Himalayas was troublesome. Zhang had to walk three to four hours from some townships to the county seat to buy daily necessities. He never planned to move here someday, Zhang recalls.

These are obviously model cases for many more Tibetans to emulate: Beijing has calculated that if thousands of Tibetan girls marry Chinese migrants (for example, those who come to work on mega-infrastructure development projects at the border), a The page will be turned forever, with no chance for Tibet to become Tibet again in the future.

Both New Delhi and the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamsala must take this issue seriously, otherwise the border populations of northern India will soon have to face new neighbors, with all the consequences that entails.

This, along with more intensive Tibetan recruitment into the PLA, ways of stabilizing the border were certainly discussed by Admiral Miao Hua with the TMD generals.

