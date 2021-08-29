[POPULER NASIONAL] 3 worst-case scenarios when Indonesian citizens are evacuated from Afghanistan

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – There are two news on the national office Kompas.com most wanted to be the most popular news item on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

First, regarding the worst-case scenario during the evacuation of Indonesian citizens from Indonesia Afghanistan.

Second, President Joko Widodo received a lot of support from the president of political parties to deal with the pandemic Covid-19.

Below we present the information to you:

The three worst case scenarios when evacuation of Indonesian citizens from Afghanistan

Mayor aviator Mulyo Hadi, recounted when he was commissioned by the state to carry out a rescue mission for Indonesian citizens who were in Afghanistan.

Hadi said he was proud to have had the confidence to carry out the rescue mission. But, on the other hand, he was worried, as the conditions at the airport or at the pick-up location were apparently not right at the time.

Therefore, Hadi with members of the 17 Squadron prepared everything to the maximum. He also coordinated with the Indonesian Citizen Evacuation Task Force team to prepare for the worst-case scenario that could occur in the humanitarian mission.

By that time, Hadi said, three scenarios had been prepared to deal with the mission’s worst situation, namely in missed approach procedure or aborted landings which are divided into three scenarios go around, greet, and bulk landing.

Jokowi a flow of support to face the pandemic