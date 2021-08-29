PM Modi praises Madhubani’s Sukhet model | India News





PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Sukhet model of Madhubani district in his Mann Ki Baat program.

The Sukhet model takes its name from the village of Sukhet in Bihars Madhubani district where it is implemented by scientists at Dr Rajendra Prasad Central University of Agriculture, Pusa (Samastipur).

As part of this project, garbage and excrement are collected door-to-door, then they are converted into vermicompost (organic manure). From the income generated by the sale of organic manure, each family receives bottles of LPG every two months in exchange for waste and cow dung. The project also employs 14 to 15 people in the village of Sukhet, said Dr Ramesh Chandra Srivastava, vice-chancellor of the university.

Prime Minister Modi, in his program, said: The Sukhet model not only promotes cleanliness, but also provides organic manure to farmers while removing pollution in the village. The prime minister also called on panchayats across the country to replicate the Sukhet model.

Dr Shrivastava said that because this project was first implemented in Sukhet village in Madhubani district, it was called the Sukhet model.

The Vice-Chancellor welcomed the Prime Minister’s appreciation and thanked Modi for it. Dr Shrivastava said the appreciation from the country’s top leadership would surely boost his morale and that of all scientists and staff on his team. He congratulated all the staff and scientists for this achievement of the university and said that all the people of the university are working together as a team. Because of this collective, the university is getting new achievements all the time.

