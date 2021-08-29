America doesn’t care in Afghanistan





In the famous blockbuster, For Your Eyes Only (1981), James Bond uses Q to tinker with the new facial recognition system to identify a con artist after failing to capture him the first time. He receives a call from M, who berates him, And 007, try not to spoil anything more!

Led by America, the West doesn’t give a damn about Afghanistan again. Almost 130 years after the British established the Durand Line artificially dividing the Pashtun peoples of Afghanistan and Pakistan, and 32 years after the Soviet Union left Afghanistan in utter disgrace resulting in its final fall, c now is America’s turn to fail. It’s no wonder this mountainous landmass has a well-deserved nickname: the Cemetery of Empires.

The ill-planned and excruciatingly executed exit from the Americas is likely to have repercussions around the world for a long time.

Because, unlike previous countries that occupied Afghanistan, America poured out nearly $ 2 trillion in real money to build a fledgling democracy, but gave it all, including billions of dollars in weapons. to the Taliban.

Almost half of the Afghan population is too young to know who or what the Taliban are. In a flash, millions of Afghans will be subjected to an extreme version of Sharia law as a national constitution. Women’s hard-won rights to education and work will once again become a thing of the past. Music will be banned from public places. Western-style art, culture and fashion will become a distant memory.

The Afghan flag, which has undergone multiple design changes over the past 130 years, will once again become the flag of the Taliban. The country will now be called the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, just like during the five years of Taliban rule before September 11.

Refugee crisis

The majority of the 37 million Afghans will shrug their shoulders and resume their lives, but the looming global refugee crisis is unthinkable during a pandemic. The Association of Wartime Allies estimates that 250,000 Afghans are eligible for extraction because they aided Western Allies during the 20 Years War. Already 50,000 refugees have been resettled in various American cities. Germany, the UK and other parts of Europe are on the verge of an unprecedented refugee attack since 2015. Turkey has closed its borders to Afghans fleeing by land across the country. Iran.

Around Afghanistan, the security situation will change overnight. The still porous Afghan-Pakistani border will become even more so. Imran Khan, who has had a soft spot for radical Islamic views, will have to become even more radical or face a threat to his administration. This result directly threatens India as the Pakistani ISI and hardline military factions are freshly emboldened to encourage terrorist activity across the line of control.

India is also getting nothing after nearly 20 years of supporting the West in Afghanistan. Worse, with its withdrawal, India ceded influence to China, ready to work with a government led by the Taliban. Bloomberg estimates that China is considering nearly $ 1 trillion in minerals and deposits hidden under the rugged terrain of Afghanistan.

China is already heavily invested in Pakistan, Iran and the Stan countries due to its One Belt One Road initiative and wishes to consolidate its gains by filling the American vacuum left behind. India’s geopolitical situation has turned from yellow to red in a matter of days as the Indian economy struggles to recover and the Delta variant continues to hurt.

In recent years, this has cost the United States almost $ 900,000 for every soldier deployed to Afghanistan, while spending almost $ 7 billion each year. Yet at just 1% of the Pentagon’s budget, Afghanistan was relatively stable, with thriving Western-style institutions. The American soldiers were also not in danger of death. There have been no recorded American casualties for nearly 18 months. America operates much larger foreign military bases at much higher costs in Germany, Korea, Japan and West Asia to expand protections in those regions.

Why America decided to withdraw from Afghanistan, first under Trump, and now, if at random under Biden, will be discussed for years to come. The events of the past few weeks will likely be as significant as September 11, which sparked the US invasion of Afghanistan.

The author is Managing Director, Rao Advisors LLC, Bedford, TX

