Man opens MyPillow store called ‘Insurgent’ in Mike Lindell protest





Plans to open a MyPillow store in Ohio have been heavily criticized by vocal opponents calling an investor “insurgent” because of his support for Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell. reported.

According to the Colombus Dispatch, plans to open the store in Clintonville have sparked controversy from some who have challenged MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who sparked outrage for continuing to push the plot that the presidential election of 2020 was stolen from former President Trump.

Roy Hanna, a member of a five-person investment group, said he was abused after a sign was posted announcing the store’s scheduled opening on August 15.

He then revealed to the publication that opponents of MyPillow called him “terrorist, insurgent and pedophile”.

Hanna said one person shared screenshots of his Facebook on other social media sites and he admitted he entered the heated debate, calling an agitator a “little girl.”

But Hanna wanted to downplay her criticism as being a minority and added, “These are loud people. But most liberal or conservative people are not that loud.”

Hanna then defended his decision to support MyPillow, saying he “liked this product” before Trump was elected in November 2016.

He also added that Democrats and Republicans were part of the investment group that wanted to bring MyPillow to Clintonville.

Newsweek has contacted MyPillow for comment.

Lindell has proven to be an increasingly controversial figure in American politics, continuing to push the debunked claim that Trump will return to the White House on suspected cases of electoral fraud, which have yet to materialize despite his actions. vocal claims that the elections were rigged.

MyPillow CEO’s comments saw Dominion Voting Systems, which used machines in the 2020 presidential election, suing him for libel.

Despite the lawsuit against him, Lindell has made sensational claims in the past that Trump will be reinstated by “the morning of August 13.”

When this supposed return of the former Republican president failed to materialize, Lindell simply postponed the date to before the end of 2021.

Lindell’s failed prediction prompted a taunt from veteran broadcaster Dan Rather who commented on Twitter: “My bad. I completely forgot to mark #reinstatementday on my calendar. What did I miss?”

MSNBC host Medhi Hasan also added a comment while replacing coworker Chris Hayes earlier this month, adding, “For most of you, the importance of today is probably not going to not beyond a hot summer Friday.

“But for the 1 in 3 Republicans who think Donald Trump will be installed as their rightful president, today is indeed a very important day.”

MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell laughs at a “Keep Iowa Great” press conference in Des Moines, IA on February 3, 2020. Opponents of a MyPillow store opening in Ohio called a “insurrectionist” donor. JIM WATSON / AFP / Getty Images

