House panel launches fight for Trump’s executive privilege in Jan.6 inquiry





House committee seeking executive documents in its investigation into the Jan.6 attack is likely to cause a standoff between Congress and former President TrumpDonald TrumpPollsters amid a difficult investigative landscape after the 2020 hiccups Legal experts welcome sanctions from pro-Trump lawyers, say MORE is needed on executive privilege issue.

The panel on Wednesday sent requests to eight government agencies seeking comprehensive documents and communications to determine, among other things, how the events of January 6 fit into the continuum of efforts to overturn the rule of law, overturn the results of the November 3, 2020 elections, or otherwise hinder the peaceful transfer of power.

The committee’s request includes a comprehensive list of Trump associates, including family members and close associates.

Letter requests documents and communications from inside the White House in any way regarding former First Lady Melania TrumpMelania TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Facebook – US prepares vaccine recall plan . to the Historian on Rose Garden Critique PLUS; three of the children of the former president, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.; Son-in-law Jared KushnerJared Corey KushnerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Facebook – US is preparing vaccine recall plan. as well as any member of Congress or Hill staff. He is also asking the National Archives to turn over communications with all of Trump’s top collaborators.

The committee and watch groups say records are essential to accountability efforts.

The committee is entitled to these documents, said Tim Stretton, director of the Congressional Oversight Initiative on the non-partisan project on government oversight. It was an attack on Congress and the legislative branch of government. And the committee has a responsibility to find out what exactly happened that day and what led to this horrific attack, and they should have access to all the records that help answer these questions.

Trump quickly attacked the committee’s demands as a partisan sham and vowed to fight them with claims of executive privilege.

Unfortunately, this partisan exercise comes at the expense of long-standing legal principles of privilege, the former president said in a statement.

Executive privilege will be upheld, not only on behalf of my administration and the Patriots who have worked alongside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation. These Democrats are only getting a tired round of political theater and their latest demand only reinforces this pathetic reality.

The threat increases the possibility of another standoff between Trump and Congressional investigators.

It’s a familiar battle for Trump, who during his tenure waged numerous legal battles to block Congressional investigations into his ties to Russia, his personal finances, and the actions of his administration.

But even the Biden administration may be reluctant to fully comply with the broad demand. In a typical surveillance investigation, the legislative and executive branches would negotiate all demands in order to reach a compromise.

Barbara McQuade, who was a U.S. lawyer in the Obama administration and who recently drafted a list of questions the Jan.6 committee is expected to ask many Trump officials, said the Biden team may be able to do argue that the demand is too broad.

If I represented [the administration] I would probably go back and say: We want to give you everything you are entitled to. We think your requests are too broad. What if we worked to restrict this demand to some extent? Don’t make us go to court to do this, she said.

I agree with the House’s strategy, added McQuade. Let the recipient tell you it’s too much and suggest how to reduce it before negotiating against yourself.

But if Trump tries to block requests for documents in court, it would complicate and likely prolong the panel’s investigation. His vow to defend executive privilege on behalf of the office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation could lead to another legal scenario where the Biden administration will have to balance the interests of the executive branch with the quest for accountability of the democrats. around the murderous events of January 6.

Laurent Sacharoff, a law professor at the University of Arkansas who has studied how executive privilege applies to past presidents, said sitting presidents have an interest in maintaining judicial deference to claims of executive privilege.

The current president still has a duty to protect the privileged communications of previous presidents so that he, the current president, can get candid advice, Sacharoff said. If presidents still undermine the confidential communications of previous people for political reasons, then the privilege will cease to be trusted and people will not give advice to candidates. It’s a bit like the standard privilege analysis.

In several cases inherited from Trump, the Biden administration has sided with its predecessor on issues of executive privilege and other legal benefits granted to the executive.

This includes a decision in May to appeal a judge’s ruling ordering the release of a 2019 legal memo prepared for then Attorney General William BarrBill BarrArizona election officials launch a bipartisan attack on the GOP audit Black Lives Matter PLUS protesters after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation Robert (Bob) Mueller Senate Democrats urge Garland not to challenge court order to release Trump’s obstruction note Why a special advocate is guaranteed if Biden chooses Yates, Cuomo or Jones as counsel for AG Barr investigates the origins of Russia investigates as PLUS special adviser.

But the Biden administration has also shown its willingness to cooperate with the House panel and not to exercise executive privilege in certain circumstances. Last month, the Justice Department said it would not try to prevent the committee from questioning former officials in connection with the investigation.

And with the high stakes of an investigation into an attack on the legislature, some experts believe that lawmakers’ interest in securing some or all of the cases could outweigh Trump’s claims of executive privilege if the case ends up before a judge.

There was an attack on Congress, there was an attack on the United States Capitol, and Congress being that entity, they have to find out what went wrong that day, Stretton said.

How was their life put in danger? And what led to this? What caused this? Because we don’t want to be in a situation where it’s happening again, and if they don’t know what happened, they can’t prevent it from happening again, Stretton added. So it’s actually very different from other congressional investigations, which is why I don’t expect any complaints about executive privilege to go through.

Sacharoff added that even if Trump is able to exercise executive privilege, there will be limits to the protection of Congressional records.

It is not an absolute privilege, like solicitor-client privilege. This may give way to bigger interests like impeachment, Sacharoff said.

An investigation into the Capitol Riot, he continued, could carry enough weight to bypass executive privilege where a typical Congressional surveillance investigation would not.

And so, from a common sense standpoint, it seems to me that Congress should have enough power here to get to the bottom of this, Sacharoff said. Particularly in the context of an attack on Election Certification Day and so central to democracy, it seems to me that a court would take into account the important need for Congress to investigate something that affects it to so close.

Pressure from committees to obtain tapes could also spark a backlash from members of Congress who, along with their staff, saw their communications with the White House swept away in the request.

I think it’s somewhat unusual due to the traditional courtesies that have been shown to members of their own bodies, and I think those courtesies can sometimes be detrimental to people’s work, McQuade said.

So I think this committee rightly recognizes that it represents the people and that if that means embarrassing or stepping on the feet of one of its colleagues, that is its duty.

