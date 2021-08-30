Jawhar Sircar criticizes Narendra Modi-era one-man show





Jawhar Sircar, recently raised to the Rajya Sabha by Trinamul, on Sunday compared the three prime ministers he worked with as a civil servant and launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on issues ranging from corruption to the rise of the omnipotent oligarchies to the enslavement of the bureaucracy as courtesans. Whenever I compare the three prime ministers (with whom he worked), Mr. (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) Eloquent, Dr. Manmohan Singh, whom I served quite narrowly, not eloquently, and the third person (Modi ) that I will not describe and will leave you alone claimed that it would purge dishonesty from India and all that. But he was the one who went to all the trouble (not to do it), Sircar said in a virtual address hosted by Manthan, an international think tank based in Hyderabad.

The 69-year-old was speaking at a session titled The State of Public Services in India. Sircar, who retired as Union Culture Secretary and was the CEO of Prasar Bharati until 2016, claimed that important managerial positions in large private companies, aided and assisted by institutions financial, were determined on the basis of the person’s usefulness to the prime minister. or not. Sircar accused Modi of running a one-man show, where officials are appointed or removed at the whim of one or more people close to him. He added that while politicians would pull the strings to appoint officials close to them to positions they also preferred before, the issue has become more acute now. During Dr. Manmohan Singhs’ time, any minister could brag and say he’s my man and I want him … here, I want him there. Finished. But for now, it’s a one-man show, Sircar said. He alleged that Modi amended the TRAI law only to remove legal obstacles to the appointment of Nripendra Misra as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Misra is a former president of TRAI and the law, prior to its amendment, prohibited him from holding a government post. During his 42-year tenure as a bureaucrat, Sircar worked in the government of Bengal before taking the central deputation to Delhi, during which he served under Vajpayee, Singh and Modi. Sircar resigned as CEO of Prasar Bharati in November 2016, due to his disputes with the Modi government. In one of his Facebook posts, the one he wrote after being appointed to the Upper House of Parliament, Sircar, said he decided to step down as he could not continue with Prime Minister Modis Hindutva , its autocratic style of operation and the economic mess it is creating. Sircar is a prominent member of a section of Indian civil society that firmly defends the Saffron regime and its alleged machinations against fundamental elements of Indian ethics, such as plurality and democracy. This is one of the main reasons why the leader of Trinamul and Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, appointed him to the Rajya Sabha. In Sunday’s address, Sircar said India has moved from liberalization to oligarchization. Glancing at the BJP government in the Center, he said India is ruled by omnipotent oligarchies these days and the Indian government has become much more impersonal in recent years. Elaborating on this, Sircar said that the recent move by Union governments to monetize public assets is in fact the Modi regime’s initiative to reimburse people who gave money to the BJP in the elections. From liberalization we have moved to the looting and scoot regime, where people like Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi were plundering the nation and scoot … Now there is a schematic handing over of key assets and key infrastructure to a handful of people whose wealth multiplied under the Modi regime, Sircar said. Invoking the conscience of Indian officials, Sircar said: We have joined together voluntarily as courtiers. But we must not continue as courtesans. He referred to two incidents to explain what happens when officials do not perform their duties or go too far. First, he called the Hathras District Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh a criminal in collusion with a terrible administration. Sircar highlighted how the district administration was busy arresting journalists and arresting Muslim scribes instead of taking necessary action. Second, he spoke about the recent incident at Karnal in Haryana where, in a video, the SDM was allegedly found ordering police officers to smash the heads of anyone who wanted to cross the barriers following the farmers’ protests. . In both cases and others like this, the court must take umbrage, Sircar said. He believes that none of the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana or Central will take action against these officials and that the judiciary must therefore be hyperactive.

