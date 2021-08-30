Police arrest fraudsters using President Jokowi’s name





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – A fraudster who used the name of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was arrested by police in West Jakarta Metro on Sunday (8/29/2021). The man with the initials AH was arrested by police in Palembang, South Sumatra. While being chased by the police, perpetrator AH often moved from place to place. AKP Avrilendy, police chief of the West Jakarta metro, said the perpetrators were being held in a house. “We secured the suspect in one of the houses in the Palembang area, south of Sumatra,” Avrilendy said. Previously, Avrilendy said that Fahri’s meeting with AH started at a friend of Fahri’s birthday party. “The friend (of the victim) whose birthday is also from the beginning has known AH as a medical specialist and envoy of the president,” Avrilendy said last weekend. Read also : A number of schools in DKI Jakarta are starting to organize face-to-face learning However, according to the police investigation, AH does not work as a specialist or as an envoy of Jokowi. “AH, it’s unemployment. There is no job for him, ”Avrilendy continued. Avrilendy added that police confiscated documents related to the profession and status claimed by AH. Read also : DKI Jakarta called garbage emergency, ITF slow to realize “This (the other suspect) will be investigated later, but according to the victim’s information, they are only communicating with this person,” he said. Police charged AH with article 372 of the penal code and / or 378 of the related penal code on suspicion of fraud or embezzlement.

