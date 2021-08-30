China, Russia take united stance on Afghanistan





Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation during which they exchanged views on Afghanistan, especially the situation in the war-torn country. The two countries have largely coordinated a regional response aimed at ensuring that a stable government remains in power in Kabul and does not pose a threat to its neighbors. During the call with Putin, the Chinese People’s Daily reported that President Xi reiterated Beijing’s position of non-interference and respect for the sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan. Xi said China encourages all factions in Afghanistan to establish a broad and inclusive political framework through consultations, adopt moderate and cautious domestic and foreign policies, renounce relations with all kinds of terrorist groups and s ‘get along with the rest of the world, especially neighboring countries. He noted that China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, adheres to non-interference in the country’s internal affairs and plays a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Afghan issue. . For his part, Putin said that developments in Afghanistan reveal that the policy of the external forces of imposing their own political model is not working and will only bring destruction and disaster to the countries concerned. During their interview, which was the first since the overthrow of the US-backed government in Afghanistan on August 15, Putin noted that Russia and China share common ground on the issue and could cooperate to fight. against terrorism, put an end to drug trafficking, prevent the overflow of security. risks in Afghanistan, resist interference from external forces and maintain regional security and stability ”, Referring to Sino-Russian relations, Xi said that the two countries’ strategic coordination and practical cooperation in all aspects has resulted in a series of achievements, which have provided significant support for their development as well as joint efforts. of the international community to overcome the current difficulties. He called on the two countries to innovate in their modes of cooperation and to extend cooperation to more areas in order to achieve new results. China stands ready to work with Russia to deepen cooperation on the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines, ensure the safety and stability of global vaccine supply chains, and protect the safety and health of people in two countries, thereby helping to build a health-for-all community, Xi said. Emphasizing that only the wearer of the shoes knows whether they fit or not, Xi said only the Chinese and Russian people can tell which system works in their own country, calling on the two countries to deepen their cooperation to oppose outside interference and take their destiny in hand. in their own hands. Xi said China strongly supports Russia on a development path consistent with its national conditions and resolutely supports the measures taken by Russia to safeguard its national sovereignty and security. Putin said his country pursues the one-China policy, supports China’s legitimate position to protect its own fundamental interests on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea, and opposed any external interference in China’s internal affairs. The Russian leader further noted that Moscow opposes the politicization of the search for the origin of COVID-19 and hopes to continue to deepen practical cooperation with China in all areas, including the fight against the virus, did he declare.

