Biden allies say media misses target on Afghanistan





Biden’s allies criticize the national media for what they say is unfair coverage of the president’s handling of Afghanistan.

More than a dozen American soldiers died in a terrorist explosion at Kabul airport, an event that prompted many of the most seasoned voices in Democratic politics to unleash strong condemnation from the free press, claiming reporters have become hawkish warmongers and suggesting that the news industry has exacerbated the predicament of administrations on the ground.

Comparisons to how the press reported on former President Trump Donald Trump Polls face difficult investigative landscape after 2020 hiccups Legal experts welcome sanctions from pro-Trump lawyers, say more things needed were shot this week, forcing some to scrutinize the coverage, as tragic scenes played on repeat, stunning audiences at home and abroad.

From 2015 until COVID, the media dishonestly refused to call a lie a lie. Now equal coverage of Biden somehow translates into identical sharpness, said Philippe Reines, a media enthusiast and longtime senior advisor to Hillary Clinton. Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton The polls face a difficult investigative landscape after the failures of 2020 Turning our backs on the lives we changed in Afghanistan, Newsom’s recall spurs unprecedented engagement campaign PLUS.

The penalty for homicide and driving is rightly a lot harsher than getting 40 in an area 25. You would never know, however, by watching the cable news, he said.

The influx of criticism from many members of the Democratic Party is unusual in the post-Trump media landscape after the former president regularly reveled in the daily bashing of journalists for what he saw as hidden personal biases against him, his administration and his closest collaborators.

Following countless attempts by Trump to question the legitimacy of his media coverage, often targeting journalists he disliked and urging crowds to join in, Biden vowed during the campaign trail and in office. oval that things would be different.

The president promised not only to adopt a more cordial tone, but also to respect the role of the media as an essential part of a flourishing democracy. In May, Biden explicitly recognized this concept when writing in an official White House statement, Journalists Find Out the Truth, Check for Abuses of Power, and Demand Transparency from Those in Power.

But after his first major foreign crisis as commander-in-chief, a colossal geopolitical decision the former Democratic and Republican administrations had made for years, some supporters of the president’s strategy quickly came to his defense.

Every misstep or setback from Biden is treated like Trump has said COVID will go away, whether windmills are causing cancer, or he’s been re-elected, Reines said. If the goal is to be truly honest, specific, and fair in covering Biden, there are thousands of adjectives and countless degrees of outrage for the media to choose from. It’s not difficult.

Reines is not the only one to express the fury of the public. His assessment is shared by other prominent agents, party loyalists and liberal columnists who have many online subscribers. Many have direct experience with the press.

While I cannot agree with the idea that Biden is above criticism here, I think some of the criticisms have been legitimate, I also think there are large sections of the media that are sensitive to the criticism here. thought they spent five years screwing their mouths at Donald Trump, said Dan Kennedy, Northeastern University professor and veteran media critic.

Unlike the Trump years, Biden has long seemed to enjoy comments from Democrats meant to flatter the boring style of his politics, often promising that he would give the public a much needed return to normalcy.

Biden is coming in, things are a lot more normal, they’re a lot smoother, and so he had gotten pretty favorable coverage, Kennedy said, comparing how major news events have played out across jurisdictions.

While there were some pretty obvious mistakes in this situation, I think there was an overreaction because a lot of the press finally said, Oh, thank goodness. We manage to equalize it.

The White House has largely remained on the sidelines of the fight against the press.

After the president’s first days of relative calm, Biden has appeared on the national stage several times to brief the public in detail on the state of developments in the international situation. National Security Advisor Jake SullivanJake SullivanSunday shows preview: Kabul bombing hits evacuation effort; US orders strikes on ISIS-K at White House: Biden “grim” and “outraged” after hearing about Kabul attack At least 60 Afghans killed in attacks at Kabul airport this group waited to hit the Afghan evacuees kept on planes for hours at Dulles while they were checked. The embassy is warning Americans at the gates of Kabul airport to “leave immediately” PLUS to provide additional context.

But things took a turn after damaging images of Kabul under Taliban control aired on television networks, and there was an increase in media disapproval from some Democratic supporters.

In the past few days, officials have taken to Twitter to retweet allies who have taken up various news articles. This social media offensive has continued since Bidens’ presidential campaign, where staff members regularly clashed with reporters over what they saw as unfavorable coverage.

Things got much more dramatic on Thursday night after a suicide bomber killed 13 soldiers and injured scores of others.

Bidens sought to reassure nervous Americans about the foreign policy maneuver during a late briefing in the East Room. We can and we must accomplish this mission, he said.

At another point, the president responded to a question from reporters about the idea of ​​personal responsibility as the country’s top leader.

I am fundamentally responsible for everything that has happened in recent times, Biden said before continuing with a caveat that attempted to redirect some of the attention to Trump. The former GOP chairman also wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan.

You know as well as I do that the former president made a deal with the Taliban, Biden said.

The pointed question was posed by Fox Newss Peter Doocy, with whom Psaki sometimes clashed and was rejected on the podium.

Throughout the week, the main Democrats have raised their voices on how the Bidens moves were correct and how the press was too harsh when it reported the scene from Washington.

Why the media is worse for Biden than Trump, read a New York Magazine article written by Jonathan Chait. A few days earlier, the magazine had published another article titled The Media Fabricated the Bidens Fiasco in Afghanistan. The story was retweeted by former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna BrazileDonna Lease BrazileHarris is on a mission to fix Trump’s failed immigration policies. , which added a bit of editorialization. All hot on the internet, she wrote.

Another well-versed Democratic strategist severely taunted reporters for reporting on the administration’s withdrawal from the air.

There’s no fancy way to lose a war, James Carville said in a late-night MSNBCappearance with presenter Brian Williams. We lost this war 15 years ago. All Joe BidenJoe BidenUS tells Americans to leave Kabul airport “immediately”, citing a “credible” threat Britain and France offer a safe zone in Kabul for people trying to flee East Afghanistan.

And the hysterical, stupid mainstream press coverage has been horrendous, he said, visibly tired.

The criticism, however, was not limited to the moderates. Many members of the left wing of parties who are generally more outspoken about perceived media biases have also accused reporters, in one case, of searching for blood in the script.

The establishment media loved Joe Biden until he did the right thing and tried to end the war in Afghanistan, writer Branko Marcetic told far-left magazine Jacobian. Now they are looking for blood.

Other watchers who follow media trends say the criticism is just plain unreasonable. In turn, they call for a more nuanced approach.

They are unhappy that journalism is doing what it should be doing, said Robert Thompson, media scholar and founding director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University. The disturbing thing would have been to cover Biden positively on this story.

Thompson highlighted Trump’s favorable coverage on partisan networks such as Fox News during his tenure. With Biden now at the helm, he said Democrats are clearly wondering why outlets like CNN and MSNBC aren’t transporting water in the same way.

Good journalism is not meant to be good for administrations, he said.

Likewise, others believe that news agencies and individual journalists should not be blamed for their coverage of a failed, albeit complex, attempt to end a decades-long lost war.

Some former foreign policy hands who are particularly good at dealing with the press are calling for more introspection on the part of the White House, arguing that many points of the finger divert attention from the more urgent point of getting out with relations keys intact.

It’s always easier to lie about the war than to be held responsible for what it has done, said Elise Jordan, George W. Bush’s former White House and State Department assistant who worked on Afghan issues and is now a political analyst for NBC and MSNBC.

When an administration blames the media rather than admitting that something is wrong with its policies, the only thing that is inevitable is that more innocent lives will be lost. The Biden administration should focus on recouping efforts to save our Afghan allies rather than wasting time blaming the media, she said.

