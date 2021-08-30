Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times





Hello. They covered an American drone strike in Afghanistan, Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and the vaccination campaign in Palestine.

US hits back at Kabul

After a bombing at Kabul airport killed around 170 civilians and 13 US servicemen, the United States retaliated.

A drone strike on Sunday detonated a vehicle laden with explosives, a Defense Department official said, hours after President Biden warned that another terrorist attack at the airport was very likely. Here are the live updates.

The Pentagon said on Friday that two high-ranking ISIS militants were killed and one injured in a retaliatory drone strike. Many Afghans fear that Taliban revenge will follow soon after the last American soldiers leave.

When Taliban fighters took control of Kabul two weeks ago, invading units rushed to the headquarters of the Directorate of National Security and the Ministry of Communications. Their goal was to secure the files of intelligence agents and their informants, and to secure the means to track the phone numbers of Afghan citizens, a potential disaster for the hundreds of thousands of people who once worked against them.

Vaccination campaign in Palestine

For months, Palestinian authorities in the blockaded West Bank and Gaza Strip struggled to obtain doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Now they’ve got the hits, but misinformation and conspiracy theories have led to widespread hesitation.

Only 37% of eligible West Bank residents and 18% in Gaza received at least one dose, according to health officials.

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, have imposed vaccination warrants on public employees, despite reservations from human rights defenders.

In Gaza, private sector employees whose work puts them in direct contact with the public must also be vaccinated. In the West Bank, where the government is the largest employer, officials said the number of vaccinations increased after the government decree.

Case: The number of new infections has increased dramatically over the past week, reaching 868 in the West Bank on Thursday and 1,021 in Gaza on Friday, the highest single-day figures in months. The number of hospitalizations in the two territories has roughly tripled in the past two weeks.

Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Map 1 of 5

Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more on their origin story and their record as leaders.

Who are the Taliban leaders? They are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in prison and dodging American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to rule, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim.

What happens to Afghan women? The last time the Taliban was in power, they banned women and girls from most jobs or going to school. Afghan women have made a lot of progress since the overthrow of the Taliban, but now they fear losing ground. Taliban officials are trying to reassure women that things will be different, but there are signs that, at least in some areas, they have started to re-impose the old order.

Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.

In other developments:

THE LAST NEWS

From asia

For years, Chinese online censors have relentlessly silenced political dissidents. Now they are turning their attention to celebrity fan clubs as officials fear an online quest for attention could poison the minds of the country’s youth.

ARTS AND IDEAS Novak Djokovics Treasure Hunt

The US Open kicks off Monday in New York, and Novak Djokovic will try to break records.

If he wins this tournament, he will break his tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and win the men’s Grand Slam title record with 21. He would also end a Grand Slam by winning all four majors in the same calendar year. No man has done it in singles since 1969, although Steffi Graf did in 1988. And, maybe, he’ll even gain some of the adoration that followed Federer and Nadal.

This is what Djokovic’s path to victory could look like. His success may be facilitated by the absence of Federers and Nadals from the US Open due to injuries. His biggest challenge will probably come from the generation that follows the big trio: Alexander Zverev (who beat Djokovic in Tokyo), Matteo Berrettini, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsisipas.

PLAY, WATCH, EAT

What to cook

Use macerated berry juice, instead of store-bought flavored gelatin, for the richest, silkiest, and tastiest strawberry ice cream pie imaginable.

What to watch

Our latest picks for the best international movies to stream include an Indian boxing movie, a French romantic comedy, and a refugee horror movie in London.

What to read

Jo Hamya’s debut novel, Three Rooms, follows a well-educated young woman of color who fights for economic stability in contemporary London.

Now is the time to play

Here are today’s mini crosswords.

And here’s today’s Spelling Bee.

You can find all of our puzzles here.

That’s it for today’s briefing. See you next time. Amelie

PS During Fashion Week, our reporters will talk to designers, editors, CEOs and influencers. Join us for the first virtual event on September 7th.

The latest episode of The Daily focuses on the deadly attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan.

You can reach Amelia and the team at [email protected]

