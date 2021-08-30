Congress plans to bring the issue of asset monetization to citizens and leaders of organizing presses across the country





Raising the bar against the government over its proposed asset monetization pipeline, Congress plans to take the issue to the local level with a series of press conferences from its leaders across the country.

The opposition party alleged that the Union government resorting to the sale of “family silverware” proves the “gross incompetence” of the Modi cabinet in the efficient management of the Indian economy. “The country is talking about a monopoly of friends,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said with the hashtag “IndiaOnSale” on Twitter to attack the government. Speaking in the same vein, the chief spokesperson of the Congress, Randeep Surjewala, affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to the well-being of his “budding friends”. “The goal is to benefit buddy friends. Modi ji is committed to the well-being of his friends and the country’s assets are no longer in good hands, ”he said. He also alleged that to rub the salt on the wounds of ordinary people who suffer amid declining GDP growth, the Prime Minister has taken hard-earned money out of their pockets and filled his own coffers. “He has now decided to sell the country’s valuable assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore – roads, railroads, mines, telecommunications, electricity, gas, airports, ports, sports stadium and so on,” said the congressional spokesperson. As part of his national plan to bring the issue to the people, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik will address the media in Guwahati in Assam on August 31 and opposition leader Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on September 1 in Hyderabad, party sources said. The series of press conferences started with Rahul Gandhi who premiered in Delhi earlier this week. Besides Wasnik, another prominent member of the leaders of the “Group of 23” who wrote to Sonia Gandhi to call for an overhaul of the Congress – Shashi Tharoor – has also been hired and he will speak to the media in Kashmir. Another leader, Sachin Pilot, who has revolted against the party’s own government in Rajasthan, will address the media in Bangalore, while Milind Deora will hold a press conference in Cochin. Senior leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram will hold a press conference on September 3 in Mumbai while Ajay Maken in Raipur on the same day. A host of other congressional leaders will speak to the media, including Bhupesh Baghel in Lucknow and Digivjaya Singh in Patna.

