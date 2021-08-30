FirstFT: US launches air strike in Kabul

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States launched a drone strike yesterday to protect the Kabul evacuation effort, as the Biden administration and its European allies pledged to help people leave Afghanistan after the withdrawal deadline Tuesday.

The US military said it carried out a “self-defense” airstrike on a vehicle in the Afghan capital, posing an “imminent Isis-K threat” to the international airport. Isis-K, the local branch of the Islamist terrorist group, claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing Thursday that killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 US soldiers.

“We are convinced that we have successfully reached the target. Large secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material, ”said Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for the US Central Command.

In the UK, some of the country’s last servicemen to leave Afghanistan arrived in Oxfordshire yesterday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the ‘colossal efforts’ of the British armed forces to rescue British and Afghan citizens from Afghanistan. But worried British Afghans have raised doubts about Britain’s resettlement program.

Five other articles in the news

1. Huarong finally publishes its financial report Huarong, China’s largest bad debt manager, released a long-awaited financial report that describes a record loss of Rmb 103 billion ($ 16 billion) last year, ending a five-month delay that sparked a debate over Beijing’s approach to corporate bankruptcy.

2. US hit by “life threatening” storm on Katrina’s birthday Hurricane Ida struck the US Gulf Coast on Sunday afternoon as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm, raising fears of widespread devastation in Louisiana and other states in the region.

Jones Park in Gulfport, Mississippi is flooded Sunday morning © AP



3. Head of the IMF: emerging economies cannot afford “taper tantrum” Emerging markets cannot ‘afford’ a repeat of the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’ market disruption that occurred when the US Federal Reserve signaled an earlier than expected withdrawal of stimulus measures, sparking prices soaring. global borrowing costs, Gita Gopinath, IMF chief economist warned.

4. Japanese Paidy plans to join in the midst of the “Buy now, pay later” boom Paidy, the Japanese fintech ‘unicorn’, plans to become a publicly traded company thanks to rapid growth driven by the ‘buy now, pay later’ trend at one of the world’s most money-obsessed companies. world, according to its founder.

5. Beijing court targets overtime culture “996” Beijing’s highest court has said that a “996” overtime policy, under which employees work 9 am-9pm, six days a week, is illegal, in the latest blow to China’s tech industry, who had until recently adopted this practice.

Coronavirus digest

Japan investigating the deaths of two men in their 30s after receiving Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines which were part of the supplies that were later suspended due to a risk of contamination.

Pfizer is recruiting a new sales force to promote its Covid-19 vaccine as it prepares to compete with rival pharmaceutical groups to offer annual boosters in the United States.

American intelligence agencies failed to determine whether Covid-19 first spread to humans through animals or a lab accident.

Foreign companies threaten to leave Hong Kong on strict quarantine rules, as a senior official acknowledges companies are suffering.

Major coffee roasters have suffered a severe blow due to tight lockdown in Vietnam caused bean prices to rise due to concerns over export supplies.

Read the latest news on our coronavirus live blog.

The day to come

Monthly retail sales figures in Japan Before the release of July retail sales today, a Reuters poll showed that the key measure of consumer spending is expected to post its fifth consecutive month of year-on-year gains. (Reuters)

Earnings Zoom, the San Francisco-based startup that was the lockdown’s darling stock, and the Bank of China are among the companies reporting profits today.

Biden welcomes Zelensky to the White House Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington today after an invitation was extended earlier this summer. (PA)

What else do we read

Chinese tech titans’ mission to donate billions A sudden explosion of benevolence has seen billions of dollars redirected from corporate coffers and personal bank accounts to state-related causes as Chinese leaders attempt to appease President Xi Jinping. But the donation campaign was met with skepticism.

Long live labor shortages The pandemic has devastated the economies of rich countries. But there are signs that a productivity boom could emerge from the wasteland, writes Martin Sandbu. Register now here to receive the Martin Free Lunch newsletter.

Singapore is at the forefront of the climate Singapore is a city built in disregard of its climate. The country’s founding prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, believed air conditioning made civilization possible in the tropics. The way the island is coping with climate change may offer a model for expanding Asian mega-cities.

Why are there so few female economists? It seems extraordinary that the academic economy is inaccessible or unattractive to women. Part of the problem is the lack of family-friendly career paths, writes Tim Harford.

Tim Harford: “Academic economics remains a predominantly male activity, and the higher the level of employment, the more male-dominated it is” © Anna Wray



The battle for the future of work is about autonomy The pandemic has highlighted autonomy – or the lack of it, as many of our freedoms have been curtailed. Yet for many white-collar workers, it has been found to be liberating to work more flexibly. While the debate around reopening offices pits the workplace against the home, the real issue is control, writes Emma Jacobs.

sport

College sports season kicked off this weekend and for the first time stars like football quarterback Bo Nix can make money through sponsorship deals. But are these athletes ready to face the pressures of sports fame induced by social networks, asks Sara Germano. The Dashboard newsletter has more on sports affairs. Register now here.

The rift between Sydney McLaughlin’s athletic achievements and her apparent professional dissatisfaction may be an indication that something is wrong with the elite athlete advertising industry © Kirby Lee / USA TODAY / Reuters



