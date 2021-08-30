Biofortified foods can drive India from food security to nutrition security





On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort to mark India’s 75th Independence Day. Besides other big announcements, he highlighted the need to ensure poshan (nutrition) for women and children in the country. Prime Minister Modi announced that by 2024 the rice supplied to the poor under any government program PDS, midday meal, anganwadi will be fortified. It is a bold move. Leveraging science to tackle the complex challenge of malnutrition, especially for low-income and vulnerable segments of society, who cannot afford a balanced and diverse diet, can be a good intervention. We assume that the nutrition experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) were consulted to make the decision.

Scientists from the Indian Agricultural Research Council (ICAR) have developed biofortified crops in India with the aim of eradicating malnutrition among the poor segments of society. According to the ICAR website, they had developed 21 varieties of biofortified staple foods, including wheat, rice, corn, millets, mustard and peanuts by 2019-2020. These biofortified crops contain 1.5 to 3 times more protein, vitamins, minerals and amino acids than traditional varieties. It should be noted that these varieties are not genetically modified, they were developed through conventional plant breeding techniques by our own scientists. A research team led by Monika Garg at the National Institute of Agri-Food Biotechnology in Mohali has also developed biofortified colored wheat (black, blue, purple) rich in zinc and anthocyanins. Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been mobilized to increase the production of this variety of wheat. This marks the start of a new journey, from food security to nutrition security. The Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) HarvestPlus program also deserves special mention here as they have worked closely with ICAR, State Agricultural Universities (SAU), CGIAR International Centers, corporations seed companies and farmers’ organizations to accelerate production and improve access of the poor in India to iron-rich millet and zinc-rich wheat. Globally, more than 40 countries have pioneered biofortified crops, benefiting more than 48 million people. Prime Minister’s firm commitment to a malnutrition-free India Kuposhan Mukt Bharat is crucial as 15.3 percent of the country’s population is undernourished, and India has the highest proportion of stunted children ( 30 percent) and wasted (17.3 percent) under five years of age, according to the recent FAO publication, The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, 2021. These figures indicate that India is at a critical juncture in nutrition security and will not be able to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal. (SDGs) to eliminate all forms of malnutrition by 2030 under the status quo scenario. However, access to nutritious food is only one of the determinants of nutrition. Other factors such as lack of access to safe drinking water and sanitation (especially toilets), low levels of immunization and education, especially of women, also contribute to this dire situation. In a country where around 50 percent of the rural population does not have access to safe drinking water on premises, where around 15 percent of schools still do not have access to basic infrastructure (electricity, drinking water and sanitation) ) and where the dropout rate at secondary level (grades 9-10) is still 18 percent (according to the Niti Aayogs SDG index for the year 2020), the multidimensional problem of malnutrition simply through biofortification. It must be recognized that in the long term, India needs a multi-pronged approach to eliminate the root cause of this complex problem. This approach should include the following initiatives. First, there is a direct correlation between the education of mothers and the well-being of children. Children whose mothers have not received an education have the least diversified diets, suffer from stunted growth, wasting and are anemic. Despite the considerable efforts made by the government to improve women’s literacy, only 12.5% ​​of women (in the age group 15-49 years) completed their studies (class 12) in 2018 according to the survey on the sample recording system. Therefore, targeted programs aimed at improving the educational status of girls and reducing dropout rates, especially at secondary and higher education levels, should be encouraged. In addition, childcare knowledge and information on holistic nutrition should be included in the school curriculum. This will improve mothers’ knowledge of colostrum, continued breastfeeding, prevention and treatment of diarrhea with oral rehydration solution, childhood immunizations, and family planning. Innovative strategies that integrate education and nutrition programs are of great importance in tackling the problem of malnutrition. The Global Nutrition Report (2014) estimates that every dollar invested in a proven nutrition program delivers benefits worth $ 16. Second, innovations in biofortified foods can only alleviate malnutrition when they are scaled up with supportive policies. This would require increasing agricultural R&D spending and providing incentives to farmers by linking their products to lucrative markets through sustainable value chains and distribution channels. This will generate remunerative income for farmers and fuel the ongoing technology scale-up. The government can also call on the private sector to create a market segment for high-quality biofortified foods for high-end consumers. For example, trusts run by the TATA group are helping different states initiate fortification of milk with vitamins A and D. Other private dairies should also be encouraged to step up milk fortification across the country. Third, a national awareness campaign along the lines of the salt iodization program launched by the government in 1962 to replace common salt with iodized salt, can play an important role at the individual and community levels in achieving the desired goals of poshan for everyone. Branding, awareness campaigns, social and behavioral change initiatives, such as community-level counseling, dialogue, media engagement and advocacy, especially among marginalized communities, can promote consumption affordable, nutrient-dense foods available locally among the poor and children. But just as important is the grandmothers’ recipe for diverse diets, we should always keep this in mind. Gulati is professor at the Infosys Chair and Juneja is Consultant at ICRIER

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/narendra-modi-red-fort-independence-day-nutrition-biofortified-crops-7475993/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos