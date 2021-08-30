Four elements of a good life for all

[JIN DING/CHINA DAILY]



The decision of the 10th meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs that China will find concrete ways to pursue common prosperity has sparked heated discussions in some academic and political circles.

Chaired by President Xi Jinping and held on August 17, the meeting said the state will make more substantial efforts to promote comprehensive development and achieve common prosperity by 2035, as common prosperity is an essential requirement of socialism. and an important feature of modernization. .

Promoting common prosperity has been part of the Party’s mission since its founding in 1921. But what exactly do we mean by common prosperity?

Common prosperity in the socialist sense means general prosperity based on highly developed productive forces and the elimination of class exploitation. It also means that everyone enjoys equality. However, equality does not exclude differentiated prosperity, nor absolute egalitarianism.

As former leader Deng Xiaoping said, “the essence of socialism is to liberate and develop the productive force, to eliminate exploitation and polarization, and finally to achieve common prosperity.”

But what is the basic standard of common prosperity in socialist China? Based on the basic theory of Marxism and the spirit of the central documents, common prosperity can be explained as follows:

On the material level, common prosperity means that people in general lead relatively well-off lives amid highly developed social productive forces. On a spiritual level, this means that people are confident to meet their multifaceted spiritual and cultural needs. Ecologically, this means an environment marked by a harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and healthy living and working conditions that respect the environment. And socially, it means a social environment where people live in harmony, public services are accessible to everyone, and everyone can share in the fruits of the country’s economic development and enjoy a happy life.

To achieve common prosperity, China must focus on four areas. First, the state must vigorously develop the productive forces, adhere to its basic economic system, build on the primary stage of socialism, consolidate and develop the public sector economy while encouraging and guiding the development of socialism. economy of the non-public sector. It should also make some people get richer first and encourage those who get richer to help others get richer, further improve the socialist market economy and reduce the development gaps between different regions and industries, and between urban and rural areas.

Second, the state should pursue socialist cultural and ethical development and promote common prosperity in the cultural life of people, strengthen the guiding influence of socialist core values, meet the diverse, multilevel and multifaceted cultural needs of the people, and provide an environment favorable to public opinion. to succeed in this mission. The state should also redouble its efforts to strengthen the country’s cultural soft power and promote fundamental socialist values.

Third, the state should take measures that would enable people to live in harmony with nature, as it is a prerequisite for common prosperity, and continue to follow the path of green and low-carbon development, s ” tackle ecological and environmental problems from the root up, accelerate the green transformation of the economy, and save and better protect resources. It should also develop an economic system respectful of the environment which combines digitization and green development, in order to integrate economic, cultural and ecological activities.

And fourth, the state must build a high-quality public service system and put in place a scientific public policy mechanism to ensure equitable distribution of income while implementing targeted measures to achieve sustainable economic growth and improve the well-being of people.

In addition, the State should put in place a basic institutional mechanism to coordinate the distribution and redistribution of income, and take measures to ensure that the populations have equal access to basic public services. It should also strive to facilitate the expansion of the middle income group, increase the income of the low income groups and properly regulate the high income groups in order to promote social equity and justice.

In short, common prosperity means the material and spiritual prosperity of all people, rather than the prosperity of a few people or absolute egalitarianism. And to achieve common prosperity, China must improve socialist productive forces, promote socialist cultural and ethical values, ensure harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, and build a high-quality public service system.

The author is a researcher at the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

If you have specific expertise or would like to share your thoughts on our stories, send us your writings at [email protected] and [email protected]