Railways launches a call for tenders for 58 new Vande Bharat trains | Latest India News





Indian Railways has issued a tender for the production of 58 new Vande Bharat trains, and they aim to deploy 75 of those trains by August 23 of next year, people in the know said on Saturday. the development of the situation. With the tender for 44 Vande Bharat rakes earlier this year and the 58 new rakes, we will have 102 Vande Bharat trains ready by 2024, a Ministry of Railways official said on condition of anonymity. HT has reviewed a copy of the offer. The move comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Independence Day announcement on the deployment of 75 new Vande Bharat Express trains that will be launched to connect different parts of the country in 75 weeks to mark the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. These trains will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai; Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareilly; and railway car factory, Kapurthala. The bid closing date is October 20, 2021. A pre-bid meeting will take place on September 21, with the deadline for submitting pre-bid requests on September 14, an official said, asking not to be named. The call for tenders, launched on August 28, invited tenders for the design, development, manufacture, integration and testing of electric traction propulsion systems for the manufacture of 58 Vande Bharat trainsets. In September last year, the railways issued a revised tender for the purchase of 44 Vande Bharat semi-high speed trains requiring 75% domestic components, making it a tender national. On August 20, HT reported that the next batch of Vande Bharat rakes with improved equipment as well as better seating, security and surveillance systems are expected to be commercially available from June 2022. The first rake prototype is expected to be commercially available from June 2022. be shipped in March 2022, which will provisionally enter commercial service by June 2022, another senior official said. Some of the new equipment and safety features that should be added include four emergency windows for easy evacuation of passengers; hazard warning lights in all cars, to be used in the event of failure of all other emergency lights; and more emergency pushbuttons (four per coach). The coaches will also have a centralized coach monitoring system for all electrical, air conditioning and other vital functions. A significant upgrade in the new coaches will be a push back device for better seat recline. In the first two sets of Vande Bharat trains, issues regarding the level of comfort of the seats were raised. Prime Minister Modi reported the first trip of a Vande Bharat train on the New Delhi-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. The second such rail service between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra was reported by the Minister of ‘Union Interior, Amit Shah, October 3. This year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/railways-floats-a-tender-for-58-new-vande-bharat-trains-101630260581154-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos