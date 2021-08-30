Common prosperity | Philstar.com

US stocks hit all-time highs last Friday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. He explained that interest rate hikes may not be forthcoming even as the reduction in Fed asset purchases may begin later this year. In contrast, Chinese stocks continued to languish due to the ongoing regulatory crackdown. This prompted many fund managers and investors to reduce or exit their exposure to China, causing significant volatility in Chinese stocks (China Crackdown, August 2). The crackdown is being carried out to promote the Communist Party’s goal of common prosperity, which is to create moderate wealth for all rather than a few.

Before Powell’s speech, the markets were hesitant and nervous. Investors still remember the taper tantrum of 2013, when fears about the Fed’s declining bond purchases sparked a sharp correction in global markets. To allay those fears, Powell said there was still a long way to go before the economy reached maximum employment. He said that could delay interest rate hikes, although the Fed is expected to start cutting back on asset purchases by the end of this year. Investors considered Powell’s plan to be an accommodating taper, which in turn sparked the move in US stocks to new highs. The S&P 500 closed at 4,509 and the Nasdaq finished at 15,433 last week.

Bloodbath in Chinese stocks

As US markets hit new all-time highs, regulatory crackdown triggered a sharp drop in Chinese stocks. Since June 30, the MSCI China is down 16.3% while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon index has plunged 26.6%. Stocks that fell include TAL Education Group (-81%), New Oriental Education & Technology Group (-75.6%), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (-44.6%), Didi Global, Inc. (-41, 3%), Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (-29.7%) and Tencent Holding Ltd. (-21.7%). The Hang Seng Index is down 6.7% year-to-date, while the CSI 300 is 7.4% lower, making it the worst performing in Asia.

Targeting tech tycoons and giants

The Chinese government is seeking to subdue national tycoons and giant tech companies, which are now seen as threats due to their immense wealth and scale of operations. Apart from them, specific sectors such as education, ridesharing, food delivery, and internet-based tech companies are expected to undergo regulatory overhaul in order to foster common prosperity. The government has also targeted giant companies by fining Tencent for anti-competitive behavior and breaking the monopoly of the Ant Group.

Asking the rich to give back

The Chinese government is pressuring giant tech companies and wealthy businessmen to distribute their wealth, share their income, and engage in philanthropy. Tencent announced that it will invest 50 billion yuan to help promote the country’s common prosperity agenda. Large-scale distributions from top billionaires can provide the private sector component that will support the government’s wealth redistribution plan. Companies are required to share their income and look after the well-being of employees. Meanwhile, billionaires and tech companies have pledged billions to various charities and foundations.

Paradigm shift

In the 1980s, Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping launched crucial reforms that transformed the Chinese economy. His initiatives were summed up by the slogans “let some people get rich first” and “get rich is glorious”. As a result, China has experienced an export-driven expansion that has enabled it to become the second largest economy in the world. However, this has resulted in widespread inequality that needs to be corrected. Deng’s government was primarily concerned with the growth of China’s economic pie. After claiming to have eliminated extreme poverty last year, Xi Jinping is leading a paradigm shift to put more emphasis on how the pie is fairly cut.

“Common prosperity” is the new slogan

Xi has used the phrase “common prosperity” 65 times in his various speeches this year. This underscores the notable tilt in his mindset and this is reflected in his government’s agenda. Common prosperity means that wealth must be distributed more widely and more equitably instead of being concentrated in the hands of a few. Xi said that “we can first make some people get rich, then guide and help others get rich together … but we also need to do our best to establish a ‘science’ public policy system that allows for a fairer distribution of income. “

Fighting endemic inequalities

The Gini coefficient is a measure of the distribution of income in a population. It is often used as an indicator of economic inequality. China’s Gini coefficient has hovered between 0.46 and 0.49 over the past two decades, and it’s above the 0.4 threshold that is seen as a red line for inequality. According to a Credit Suisse report, the richest 1% in China held 30.6% of total wealth, up from 20.9% twenty years ago. Additionally, Bloomberg noted that since 2015, China’s richest 20% have earned more than 10 times the poorest 20%. Although common prosperity is a key principle of socialism, unbalanced economic development remains a problem and its resolution would be a long-term program.

Understanding Xi Jinping

While many investors are drawn to China’s economic potential, scale and demographics, recent developments highlight the regulatory risk associated with investing in authoritarian countries like China. This comes to the fore when there are notable changes in overall government policies. As the lifelong Chinese president spearheads a pivot to common prosperity, we believe it is essential to analyze what is on Xi Jinping’s mind. This can help us understand the underlying purpose of its programs and also help us determine whether the stock market has correctly assessed the associated risks. This shows that investing involves not only the study of finance, accounting, and economics, but also an understanding of the psychology, philosophy, politics, and main goals of nations and their rulers. .

