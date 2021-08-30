Politics
Erdoan reflects on Taliban regime, women’s rights in Afghanistan, at ISIS-K
Erdoan with journalists on his plane. (Photo: AA)
Click to read the article in Turkish
While the Taliban’s statements have so far been subdued, Turkey will carefully monitor its next steps, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said today (August 29).
“We absolutely must observe the Taliban’s position on becoming a state and governing a state,” he told reporters traveling with him after his weekend tour of the Balkans.
“We have provided all kinds of support to Afghanistan, both in terms of infrastructure and superstructure, over the past 20 years. However, the Taliban have caused very serious damage in northern Afghanistan.” , Erdoan said.
Turkey has assumed non-combatant roles in NATO missions in Afghanistan for the past two decades. She has also undertaken numerous projects in the fields of education, health, infrastructure and others.
The Taliban took control of most of Afghanistan in rapid advances, including the capture of Kabul on August 15, with the flight of senior government officials.
CLICK -Erdoan welcomes ‘moderate’ statements by the Taliban
CLICK -Erdoan says Taliban can negotiate with Turkey because “we have nothing against their beliefs”
Kabul Airport and ISIS-K
Erdoan also spoke of last week’s bombing outside Kabul airport by ISIL-K, killing at least 170 people, including 13 US soldiers and leaving dozens injured, and the challenges of l operation of the Kabul airport, a task that Turkey has long provided and that it wishes to continue.
On the reported proposal by the Taliban that Turkey would run the international airport while the Taliban provide security, Erdoan asked, “If you take charge of security and there is another bloodbath there , how are we supposed to explain this to the world?
“It is not an easy task. Almost 200 people died right after we discussed all of this,” he added.
Erdoan said the United States had concluded no fight against the terrorist group anywhere, “not even in Iraq”, refuting claims by former US President Donald Trump that he had wiped out 100% of the “caliphate” from The Islamic State.
He expressed hope that the Biden administration will continue the fight where the United States has left it and destroy ISIS-K.
CLICK – Turkey begins to evacuate troops from Afghanistan despite plans to manage airport
CLICK -Taliban want good relations with Turkey but don’t want its soldiers in Afghanistan
Women’s rights
Turkey can take whatever steps it can to ensure that Afghan women have the same rights as in Turkey, but the conditions in the two countries cannot be assessed in the same way, Erdoan said.
“From time to time, Afghan women parliamentarians would come. I would talk to them. When they would talk about their women, they would say that they had made progress. They were showing our women as an example,” Erdoan noted.
“Now I think the Taliban’s perspective on women will not be the same as it was 20 years ago. They will probably see a change in this regard. To insist on their position will not make sense,” he said. he said, adding that Turkey is ready to support in this regard as well.
CLICK -‘Turkey should grant asylum to women journalists from Afghanistan ‘
CLICK – ‘You will get what you deserve when the foreigners go’
CLICK – Women leave a purple wreath in front of the Afghan Consulate
(RT / UK)
