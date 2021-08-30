Outstanding Athlete with Outstanding Skills: PM Modi, President Kovind, Others Congratulate Nishad on Winning Silver | Olympic Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday applauded high jumper Nishad Kumar for winning a silver medal in the T47 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The latter jumped 2.06m to win the medal. silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise also won a silver medal as he and Kumar climbed the same height of 2.06m.

PM Modi took to Twitter and congratulated the para-athlete on his outstanding performance and unforgettable victory at the Tokyo Games.

More joyous news is coming from Tokyo! Absolutely thrilled that Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men’s T47 high jump. He is a remarkable athlete with exceptional skill and tenacity. Kudos to him, PM Modi tweeted.

Honorable Indian President Ramnath Kovind also posted a congratulatory tweet. He wrote : ; You have proven your excellence on the world stage thus bringing glory to India. My sincere congratulations to you on your superlative performance and success, he wrote.

Along with Prime Minister Modi and President Kovind, here are the other dignitaries who wished Nishad success at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

It was India’s second medal at the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver medal in the women’s class 4 table tennis event on Sunday.

Meanwhile, discus thrower Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the men’s F52 event with an Asian record to give India its third medal at the Paralympic Games.

The 41-year-old BSF man, whose father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, put in a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor ( 19.98 m) from Croatia.

(With contributions from the agency)