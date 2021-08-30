Boris Johnson’s handling of UK departure from Afghanistan has been pitiful – Record View

Boris Johnson’s handling of the UK’s departure from Afghanistan after 20 years has been pitiful.

Sadly, it is not surprising to see this Conservative Prime Minister fail once again when it comes to big decisions.

Serious questions need to be asked of Johnson and some of his ministers about the UK in recent days in Afghanistan, especially the hapless Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who has decided to stay on vacation at a five-star resort in Crete. instead of going back to Westminster to deal with the crisis.

Johnson’s criticism has been pointed out by opposition politicians, but it also comes from those in his own party.

The exit has been described as shameful and catastrophic by Conservative MPs who served on the front lines in Afghanistan.

SNP Ian Blackford highlighted the UK government’s lack of preparedness and the impact of withdrawals on Afghans who deserve our support.

Many were left behind, at the mercy of the Taliban, and it didn’t have to be.

Britain cannot and must not hide behind the mistakes made by the United States.

But this is clearly not the first mess Johnson has presided over during his tenure.

His handling of Brexit and the pandemic has shown the caliber of a man unfit to be prime minister.

Who knows where his incompetence and disinterest in anything other than himself will lead the country next?

When big decisions come, the quack Johnson is always taken aback.

Boost schools

Scottish Labor’s proposal to put school staff on the priority list for Covid booster shots should be taken seriously.

Since returning from summer vacation schools, there has been a significant increase in coronavirus cases.

And yesterday, positive cases across the country passed the 7,000 mark for the first time.

Anything we can do to improve the disturbing rise should be considered.

It appears that school is an environment where the virus is likely to spread.

An early reminder to staff could offer children additional protection and

limit the risk of their education being affected.

The past 18 months have been horrible for everyone, especially the young people.

Making schools safer will not only help students, but in turn limit the spread of Covid to the entire community.

A priority booster shot would also give our excellent teachers the extra protection they deserve.