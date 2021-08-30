Connect with us

Politics

Railways follow up on Prime Minister Modi’s first day announcement and launch tender for 58 Vande Bharat rakes

Published

27 seconds ago

on

By

 


Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/railways-follows-up-on-pm-modis-i-day-announcement-floats-tender-for-58-vande-bharat-rakes-1024859.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: