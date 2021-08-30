Turkey to recognize Taliban as Afghan government, expected to sign agreement to operate Kabul airport after US exit





Turkey, a NATO member, is said to be on the verge of concluding an agreement to recognize the Afghan Taliban government and operate Kabul airport in partnership with Qatar, paving the way for the Islamist group to attract aid and Foreign investments.

The deal is awaiting approval by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and will be finalized once Washington’s exit is completed, on Middle East Eye (MEE) reported on Saturday, citing two unidentified people familiar with the negotiations.



US President Joe Biden has stuck to his plan to complete the withdrawal by August 31, ending the 20-Year War, despite a chaotic evacuation process that was marred by civilian deaths and a terrorist attack that killed nearly 200 people. An apparent sticking point in Ankara’s talks with the Taliban has been over who will provide security at the airport. “How can we give you (the Taliban) security?” “ Erdogan told reporters Saturday. How would we explain this to the world if you took charge of security and there was another bloodbath there? It is not an easy job. The MEE report said Turkey would provide security through a private contractor, made up of former Turkish soldiers and police. And Turkish special forces are said to be operating in civilian clothes to protect the country’s citizens within the airport perimeter. In return, the Taliban would be recognized by Ankara as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. EXCLUSIVE: Turkey and Taliban reach agreement on Kabul airport @leventkemaIhttps://t.co/Q91DFAIap5 – Ragp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 28, 2021 The Taliban would need to strike a separate deal with a UAE-based group that last year won a contract with the West-backed Afghan government to operate the airport. Turkey has provided security for the military section of Kabul airport for the past few years and was negotiating a deal with the United States to continue this work earlier that summer, before the Taliban invaded the forces. security forces and regain control of the country even before Washington can complete its withdrawal, MEE said. As other NATO members withdraw their diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, Turkey plans to maintain its presence to protect Ankara’s commercial and political interests in the country. In fact, Erdogan said the Turkish embassy had been relocated to its building in Kabul after operating from the airport for the past two weeks amid the uproar surrounding the Taliban takeover.



Turkey’s core diplomatic staff, including its ambassador to Afghanistan, remained in the country. “Our plan is to maintain our diplomatic presence in this way”, Erdogan said on Saturday, according to broadcaster NTV. “We are continually updating our plans in light of the evolving security situation.” Erdogan agreed in a phone call earlier this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin to strengthen coordination between Ankara and Moscow on Afghan issues in order to promote stability in the country. The two leaders also agreed to “Coordinate the relationship to be developed with the government to be established in Afghanistan”, according to Erdogan’s office.



Stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan could prevent a massive influx of refugees into Turkey, which has hosted nearly four million people displaced by the Syrian civil war. Recognition of Turkey would give the Taliban greater legitimacy within the international community, as well as a potential intermediary to the West. Do you like this story? Share it with a friend!

