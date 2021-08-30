Politics
Tokyo Paralympic Games: PM Narendra Modi congratulates high jump silver medalist Nishad Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were among those who wished Nishad Kumar to win India’s second medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Nishad Kumar finished second behind American Townsend Roderick to become the second athlete after Bhavina Patel to win a medal for India. (Photo Reuters)
STRONG POINTS
- Prime Minister Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were among those who congratulated Nishad Kumar
- Nishad broke the 2.06m mark on his first attempt to break the Asian record
- Nishad’s medal was India’s second at Tokyo Paralympic Games
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed high para-jumper Nishad Kumar after the latter won silver at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sunday. Nishad’s medal was the country’s second at the Games and managed to cross the 2.06m mark on his first attempt to break the Asian record and equal his personal best.
“More joyous news is coming from Tokyo! Absolutely thrilled that Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men’s T47 high jump. He is a remarkable athlete with exceptional skill and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics,” said PM Modi said in his tweet.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Nishad on his achievement.
Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for winning silver in the men’s high jump in Tokyo #Paralympic Games. You have proven your excellence on the world stage thus bringing glory to India. My sincere congratulations to you on your outstanding performance and success.
President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 29, 2021
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was among current and former Indian sportsmen who congratulated Nishad.
Congratulations to Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar for winning silver medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and giving the country a wonderful # National Sports Day gift @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/nouhKM6B2Z
Neeraj Chopra (Neeraj_chopra1) August 29, 2021
Yes!! Nishad Kumar wins silver in T 47 high jump in debut #Paralympic Games
He climbed 2.06m to set an Asia record and win silver
This is India’s second silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Bravo Nishad
Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 29, 2021
You have jumped into our hearts forever! Unbelievable #NishadKumar pic.twitter.com/mDMMlQwcbm
Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 29, 2021
Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for winning the silver Excellent job #TokyoParalympics # Tokyo2020 https://t.co/hQQ9PvK4M7
Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 29, 2021
Whenever you need an inspirational story, remember the name #NishadKumar. What a gift for all sports fans on # National Sports Day . So proud. #JaiHind #Paralympic Games pic.twitter.com/2JBxu266ja
RP Singh (@rpsingh) August 29, 2021
Nishad Kumar finished second behind American Townsend Roderick to become the second athlete after Bhavina Patel to win a medal for India. Fellow Indian Ram Pal finished fifth in the event, narrowly missing the podium. Roderick clinched the gold medal with a world record jump of 2.15m while compatriot Wise Dallas won the bronze medal with a best jump of 2.06m.
