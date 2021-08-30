Boris Johnson frustrated by science advisers over delay of Covid vaccine for children aged 12-15





The PM is increasingly frustrated with science advisers for not yet clearing jabs for children ages 12-15. Boris Johnson wants to continue rolling out shooting to all teenagers. 3 Boris Johnson wishes to “crack” by deploying the shooting to all teenagers Credit: Getty But experts have vowed not to be dismissed in the approval until they have considered all the evidence. And they might even recommend that only clinically vulnerable people need an additional jab. The Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) did not approve the third jab for everyone. This means they won’t take up arms until mid-September, despite the NHS’s intention to start giving an extra dose to everyone over 50 from September 6. The Prime Minister fears falling behind compared to other countries. Israel, which led the world in the first wave of vaccinations, is giving everyone booster shots in an attempt to avoid a winter wave. Nine European countries, including Germany, France, Austria and Belgium, have also unveiled plans to deploy boosters. But the use of a third shot has still not been recommended by the EU medical agency. A government spokesperson said: Any recall program will be based on the JCVI’s final advice. A high-level source said: A small organization is hampering the entire immunization program. risked losing the gains we have made.

Spain, Belgium, France and Portugal have doubled a higher proportion of their population than we have. A source said: JCVI is very ultimately in making this decision. You want to step into fall by having done all you can. The Pfizer vaccine, used to immunize children, has been linked to some side effects, including inflammation of the heart. But a study from the University of Bristol showed that the side effects in the 12 to 15 age group are mostly mild or moderate. 3 3 Pfizer vaccine, used to immunize children, has been linked to some side effects, including heart inflammation Credit: Alamy Mom loses her two unvaccinated sons to Covid in less than 12 hours, calls on Americans to get a jab

