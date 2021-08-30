Politics
US and China face off on ASEAN stage
With all eyes on Kamala Harris during her visit to Southeast Asia last week, China dominated the event, in part because the U.S. vice president repeatedly mentioned China in public comments.
In Singapore on Tuesday, Harris accused China of intimidating its Southeast Asian neighbors. She reiterated this claim at separate events in Vietnam on Wednesday and Thursday.
It is no secret that the main purpose of Ms. Harris’ trip to Singapore and Vietnam is to reassure regional partners and counter China’s growing economic and military influence, regardless of how the White House wants to run it.
In Singapore, she accused China of intimidation in disputed Asian waters, while stressing the need for Washington to continue to defend its interests in the region after Donald Trump’s turbulent era. Speaking in Hanoi later in the week, she stressed the need to put pressure on China over its maritime claims and offered to support Vietnam in key areas, including strengthening maritime security to counter the Beijing’s growing assertion in the South China Sea.
Beijing quickly retaliated, with the Foreign Office on Wednesday accusing the United States of interfering in regional affairs and disrupting the peace. Chinese state media said Ms. Harris was seeking to sow discord between China and its ASEAN neighbors.
President Xi Jinping, meanwhile, has caught some of the spotlight by promising to try to achieve key economic and social development goals this year, even in the face of aggressive efforts to contain Covid-19.
He stressed the importance of high quality development and building “prosperous” rural areas, saying industrial development is the top priority of rural revitalization efforts.
His comments come as China’s V-shaped economic recovery slows as sentiment is weighed down by a sweeping overhaul of regulations in key sectors including education, technology and real estate. At the same time, restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the Delta variant are making consumers more gloomy.
Xi promoted “common prosperity” in cities and countryside by redistributing wealth and reducing income inequality. A week earlier, he presented plans to target excess income and encourage wealthy groups to give back to society.
Beijing aims to promote equal access to public services and create more opportunities for all to get rich, said Han Wenxiu, a senior official of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Financial and Economic Affairs. People will be encouraged to get rich through hard work and innovation, with income adjustments intensified through means such as taxes and social security payments.
But reducing inequality does not mean “killing the rich to help the poor,” he stressed. Those who “get rich first” should help those behind, but hard work should be encouraged.
Investors are keeping an eye on what they see as a major change as the government aggressively pursues reform aimed at reducing cost of living pressures at the expense of businesses. The policy shift comes amid growing scrutiny and regulatory crackdown directed against large corporations, especially China’s giant tech companies.
Interestingly also just before Ms Harris arrived in Hanoi on Tuesday, the Vietnamese Prime Minister and the Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam held an unannounced meeting, during which the Chinese envoy pledged a donation of 2 million Covid vaccines. Despite their long-standing maritime dispute, China remains Vietnam’s largest trading partner, and Hanoi relies heavily on Beijing materials and equipment for its manufacturing activities.
But Hanoi-Washington ties have grown stronger over the past three decades, and Vietnam has quietly endorsed the United States’ Indo-Pacific strategy. While Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh says Vietnam does not take sides on foreign policy, it is clear that Vietnam wants to improve diplomatic relations with the United States, but fears such a move will upset Beijing.
It will be fascinating to see how the US-China rivalry plays out in Southeast Asia, as long as we don’t have to choose sides. For Washington, it is essential to engage Southeast Asia as a regional collective, with ASEAN playing a key role, rather than appearing to write off certain states as beholden to China.
Increased engagement, especially with President Joe Biden himself attending regional summits that Washington has ignored in recent years, is vital to intensifying the US-Asian reconnection for the mutual benefit of both sides.
Sources
2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/opinion/opinion/2173271/us-and-china-spar-on-asean-stage
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
