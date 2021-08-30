Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Indore’s efforts for Water Plus City





Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Indore for becoming the country’s first Water Plus city. On his Mann Ki Baat radio show, the prime minister said that Indorians are not just content with the label of the cleanest city, they have decided to move forward. We know very well that whenever we speak of Swachh Bharat, the name of Indores comes up automatically. Indeed, the city has created a unique identity and the inhabitants of Indore deserve applause for that. Our Indore has been at the top of the Swachh Bharat ranking for many years. The people of Indore have now decided that they won’t be content with this ranking, they want to move forward. The residents decided to keep Indore a Water Plus town. And, they came out all armed, the prime minister said. The PM explained that Water Plus City is a city where no sewage is discharged to a public water source without treatment. The citizens (of Indore) have come forward themselves to connect the drains of their houses to the sewer pipes. Because of this, the volume of sewage flowing into the Saraswati and Kanh rivers has significantly decreased. The improvement is also visible, Modi said. As the nation celebrates Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, we should all resolve not to let the cleanliness mission weaken. The more water and cities we have in the country, the more it will benefit us, added Modi. Indore was declared the country’s first water city plus by the Center under Swachh Survekshan 2021. Indore city commissioner Pratibha Pal said more than 7,000 citizens had connected the drains of their homes to the main sewerage at their expense. Following guidelines from the Water Plus survey, Pal said, Indore treats dirty water at 10 city wastewater treatment plants and reuses around 30% of the water in the gardens, feeding rivers, the irrigation, etc. The city commissioner said it is a matter of pride for all citizens, public officials, various organizations and IMC workers that the prime minister appreciated the efforts for water plus the city during his Maan Ki Baat program. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Sunday Aug 29, 2021 5:05 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/indore/madhya-pradesh-prime-minister-narendra-modi-hails-indore-efforts-for-water-plus-city

