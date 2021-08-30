Approval of President Erdoan’s job at lowest level in six years, poll finds





Photo: AA / File Click to read the article in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s job approval rating was 38% in August, down from 47% the month before, according to the Metropoll company. Of the 1,717 people polled in 26 provinces, 51.5% said they did not approve of Erdoan running his post as president while 10.5% said they had no idea. Company director zer Sencar shared the results of the investigation on Twitter: Turkey’s Pulse July 2021: Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s employment approved: Approve:: 38.0% (-10.1), Do not approve: 51.5% (+4.5) #MetropollTurkeysPulse pic.twitter.com/IN1YC9mhzo Ozer Sencar (@ ozersencar1) August 29, 2021 This month’s survey also marked the second lowest approval rating for the president’s jobs after June 2015. Erdoan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) lost a parliamentary majority for the first time. in 13 years during the elections of June 7, 2015. The lower approval rating of the president’s jobs came after massive forest fires and deadly floods, as well as a public debate on a new wave of migration following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. CLICK -A week of crises in Turkey: raging forest fires, massacre and “execution lists” The government has been criticized for its management of the forest fires, especially due to the lack of aerial response. It has also been targeted at poor urban planning which has exacerbated flood damage in the north of the country. As for the migration debate, the president, who initially said Turkey would continue to host refugees, had to change position lately, saying that Turkey cannot take “even one more refugee”. The opposition urged the government to stop the influx of refugees from Afghanistan and accused it of making “secret deals” with the we and the UK. (RT / UK)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.bianet.org/english/politics/249463-president-erdogan-s-job-approval-at-lowest-level-in-six-years-poll-shows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos