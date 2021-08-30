In one graphic: Why Narendra Modi is on a mission in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have shown keen interest in the inauguration of several infrastructure and tourism projects in Gujarat. First, he inaugurated the renovated Gandhinagar Capital railway station on July 16. Since then he has virtually attended various functions in the state.

The sudden increased presence of prime ministers in the state puzzled many. Some speculate that the BJP may consider preparing for the assembly elections in Gujarat, holding them in February-March 2022 instead of December, as well as elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa. However, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani rejected the speculation. I don’t think the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held any sooner than expected next year, he told reporters in Vadodara on August 10.

Nevertheless, some members of the BJP believe the party could regain the upper hand in the Assembly if the elections are early. In 2017, the BJP won 99 of 182 seats, its lowest tally in power, due to the backlash from the Patidar communities’ agitation over reservations. Right now, Congress, which backed the Patidars, is not in good shape, even struggling to get a full-time president for state unity. On the other hand, the BJP appears to be in a strong position after winning local elections in March. Currently, 90 percent of state territory is under the control of BJPs.

It is no secret that Prime Minister Modi wants to boost the economy through tourism. Gandhinagar Capital Station is an effort in this direction. Likewise, installations like the Science City and the Robot Gallery give him the identity of a science-oriented politician. Above all, the development of tourism around the iconic temple of Lord Somnath will be essential to satisfy the main voters of the BJP.