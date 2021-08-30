Politics
In one graphic: Why Narendra Modi is on a mission in Gujarat
The prime minister recently inaugurated several infrastructure and tourism projects in Gujarat, which has sparked speculation on the political motive for doing so.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone for several projects in Somnath, Gujarat, via videoconference in New Delhi, August 20, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have shown keen interest in the inauguration of several infrastructure and tourism projects in Gujarat. First, he inaugurated the renovated Gandhinagar Capital railway station on July 16. Since then he has virtually attended various functions in the state.
The sudden increased presence of prime ministers in the state puzzled many. Some speculate that the BJP may consider preparing for the assembly elections in Gujarat, holding them in February-March 2022 instead of December, as well as elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa. However, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani rejected the speculation. I don’t think the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held any sooner than expected next year, he told reporters in Vadodara on August 10.
Nevertheless, some members of the BJP believe the party could regain the upper hand in the Assembly if the elections are early. In 2017, the BJP won 99 of 182 seats, its lowest tally in power, due to the backlash from the Patidar communities’ agitation over reservations. Right now, Congress, which backed the Patidars, is not in good shape, even struggling to get a full-time president for state unity. On the other hand, the BJP appears to be in a strong position after winning local elections in March. Currently, 90 percent of state territory is under the control of BJPs.
It is no secret that Prime Minister Modi wants to boost the economy through tourism. Gandhinagar Capital Station is an effort in this direction. Likewise, installations like the Science City and the Robot Gallery give him the identity of a science-oriented politician. Above all, the development of tourism around the iconic temple of Lord Somnath will be essential to satisfy the main voters of the BJP.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india-today-insight/story/in-a-graphic-why-narendra-modi-is-on-a-mission-in-gujarat-1845932-2021-08-29
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]