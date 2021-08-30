The proxy system better serves the public interests

A fisherman is seen on his boat in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2021. [Photo/IC]



More than 27,000 fry were dumped into the East China Sea by two seafood vendors as compensation for the illegal sale of seahorses, a protected national second-class creature, in June.

The two were among more than 40 vendors who took responsibility through civil compensation to help repair environmental damage after the Zhoushan Procuratorate in Zhejiang Province urged departments local government officials, including those involved in market regulation and the administration of oceans and fisheries, to perform their supervisory duties.

In a joint operation, authorities seized more than 7,600 dried wild seahorses.

Hu Weilie, head of the public interest litigation office at the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, told China Daily that protecting the interests of the people is the goal of the Chinese public interest litigation system of the Chinese procuratorate, and that the support and people’s participation are the driving force behind the development of the system.

In recent years, prosecutorial bodies across the country have seen a rapid growth in such litigation in areas such as environmental protection and food safety.

“In the new era, public interest litigation must respond to the people’s desire for a better life. To judge the effectiveness of the prosecution’s work, we must see whether it improves the feeling of gain, of happiness and safety of people, ”he said.

Taking a people-centered approach is an important tenet of Xi Jinping’s rule of law thinking, which was presented at a central conference on work related to global law-based governance in November of l ‘last year. Thought is also the fundamental guideline of global law-based governance in China.

He stressed that the fundamental objective of promoting comprehensive, rights-based governance is to protect the rights and interests of individuals.

The public interest litigation system of the procuratorate is designed to promote the modernization and capacity of national governance through the rule of law, Hu said.

“The system focuses on the protection of public interests in areas closely linked to the immediate interests of the people, which is in line with the person-centered principle, giving top priority to their expectations and aspirations for a better life”, did he declare.

The Civil Procedure Law and Administrative Procedure Law, which were amended in June 2017, established the system that year allowing prosecutors to initiate civil or administrative proceedings against persons and entities that infringe public interest or to government agencies that do not perform their functions, causing harm.

Under this system, prosecutors can make suggestions to these bodies, urging them to correct the problems themselves and perform their duties properly. If these services make timely efforts to resolve the issues dealt with by the prosecution, they will be exempt from prosecution.

“In practice, a case often involves several departments with overlapping functions, which requires coordination from several sides. The public interest litigation system has the advantage of promoting such coordination. He also urges departments to jointly engage in problem management, help solve governance issues, and create or use existing mechanisms to solve problems, ”Hu said.

“The essence of the public interest litigation system is to ensure that government entities abide by the law and jointly protect national and social public interests, so as to address issues at source and promote improved governance. in the industries and fields concerned. a positive impact on the control of the prosecution and preserves judicial resources.

Almost all of the grassroots procuratorates began engaging in public interest litigation in 2018, and the number of cases they have handled each year since then has exceeded 100,000, according to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

SPP statistics show that state prosecutors nationwide handled 151,260 public interest disputes last year, up about 19 percent year-on-year. They also made about 118,000 pre-prosecution suggestions last year to relevant departments, up 14.1% year-over-year.

In the first five months of this year, prosecutors across the country made 43,443 suggestions.

“Prosecutors can make suggestions to relevant departments to urge them to complete their tasks, which could solve most of the problems before trial. It would have the best social effect with minimal judicial contribution,” Hu said.

In a typical case, the SPP in December 2019 requested an investigation into the environmental damage in Lake Wanfeng in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The task force discovered that the pollution was mainly caused by the illegal breeding of fish in cages.

The Longlin County government in Guangxi established a joint team in February last year to remove cages and floating houses.

However, due to the difficulty of treating large numbers of fish and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the withdrawal has been slow. With cages covering an area of ​​253,000 square meters, the withdrawal lasted until May.

Then, the Longlin procuratorate made suggestions to the local office of ecology and environment and the office of agriculture and rural affairs. He urged them to implement reclamation requirements and carry out a deep clean-up. The recovery measures were completed four months later.

Public interest litigation mainly covers the areas of the environment and natural resources, food and drug security, protection of State property, transfers of land use rights belonging to the State. and the protection of the rights of minors, heroes, martyrs and soldiers.

Extended scope

Hu said that since the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in 2019, as the scope of public litigation continues to expand, the number of cases in new areas, including online infringement, has increased. is widened; protection of cultural relics and cultural heritage, personal information and the rights and interests of certain groups, including minors and people with disabilities; and poverty reduction.

“We actively use existing laws and regulations to explore public interest litigation, striving for support and recognition in all aspects,” he said.

“However, not all public interest offenses should be dealt with by prosecution organs.

In June last year, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate launched a three-year campaign targeting seven key issues that people strongly complain about, including water pollution, solid waste, wildlife protection and safety. food.

In addition, public interest lawsuits have also been incorporated into the rural revitalization strategy – which was first proposed in the report to the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017 – to promote the protection of arable land resources. , traditional villages and rural characteristics and to improve the rural living environment, according to the SPP.

From January to November of last year, 29,249 cases concerning rural areas were filed.

The company is increasingly aware of the public interest litigation system, which has also been acclaimed by the international community, Hu said.

“Thanks to the system, polluted environments have been restored, damaged public interests have been protected and administrative bodies which have been lazy in carrying out their duties have been put under pressure,” he said. “It also gave people a greater sense of gain and a clearer sense of the progress of the rule of law.”